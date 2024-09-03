Close
Peyton promos new season of ManningCast with a star-filled musical

Sep 3, 2024, 2:33 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

While Peyton and Eli Manning may seek a Tony for their EGOTs to go alongside their Super Bowl wins, the two embark in a musical—well at least that’s the premise for this new promo of the coming season of ManningCast, ESPN’s alternate feed for Monday Night Football, which sees the two former star quarterbacks breakdown the game live.

The fourth season of their hit telecast kicks off with the Jets facing the 49ers next Monday, with highlights on the schedule including a showdown between the Harbaugh brothers with the Ravens and Chargers on Nov. 25.

The Manning brothers revealed the 11-episode slate for this fall with an ornate announcement on social media that centered around “ManningCast: The Musical.” The A-listers on the video ranged from Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Kimmel, and Pete Davidson to Andy Reid, Jason Kelce and Kevin Hart. The singing and showmanship aren’t a first for the Mannings, who have each hosted Saturday Night Live among many other things.

The two couldn’t get a Tony as they covered Rent and other famous musicals, but they did end up with a Bill—as former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will join the brothers on the show this fall.

Unfortunately for Broncos fans, Denver is not on the slate for the Mannings this season—so we won’t get former quarterback of the orange and blue giving a reaction like he did a few years ago.

According to Deadline, filming for the musical piece took place at Kent Denver School’s Anschutz Theater. The Mannings completed their portion in a four-hour day of shooting, sang their songs live and also recorded vocals in a full studio session at a different time. Peyton has a real live theater show with Larry David in Denver later this month.

ManningCast schedule 2024

  • Week 1 (Sept. 9): Jets at 49ers (ESPN2, ESPN+)
  • Week 2 (Sept. 16): Falcons at Eagles (ESPN2)
  • Week 5 (Oct. 7): Saints at Chiefs (ESPN2)
  • Week 6 (Oct. 14) Bills at Jets (ESPN)
  • Week 7 (Oct. 21): Ravens at Buccaneers (ESPN2, ESPN+)
  • Week 7 (Oct. 21): Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+)
  • Week 8 (Oct. 28): Giants at Steelers (ESPN2, ESPN+)
  • Week 9 (Nov. 4): Buccaneers at Chiefs (ESPN2)
  • Week 11 (Nov. 18): Texans at Cowboys (ESPN2)
  • Week 12 (Nov. 25): Ravens at Chargers (ESPN2)
  • Week 14 (Dec. 9): Bengals at Cowboys (ESPN2, ESPN+)
  • Wild card game (Jan. 13): TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)

