BUFFS

Behind-the-scenes story of Travis Hunter’s insane TD catch is cool

Aug 30, 2024, 12:45 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Travis Hunter TD catch...

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

University of Colorado superstar Travis Hunter had a ridiculous TD catch against North Dakota State on Thursday night.

It was one of three touchdowns for perhaps the best player in college football, but this one had social media abuzz.

If you somehow haven’t seen it, here’s the video, with the cool behind-the-scenes story to follow.

Just a few plays before, QB Shedeur Sanders had targeted Hunter in the same corner of the end zone, but he wasn’t able to make the catch. There was an obvious holding penalty on the Bison, but it was offset by a CU penalty on the same play.

What we didn’t see on television was the Colorado sideline actually got a little heated. As Hunter explained after the game, Sanders “got on him” for not catching that pass. Hunter had told his quarterback “to throw him the ball no matter what.”

There is some profane language in this video as a fair warning, but you can see what happened and then eventually the spectacular touchdown.

That’s just supreme confidence from Hunter and Sanders trusting the possible Heisman candidate would make the catch the next time.

It turned out to be the game-winning touchdown, as the Buffs held on for a 31-26 victory to start their season 1-0. Some folks cringe at CU putting almost everything on video, but we wouldn’t get this kind of access if they didn’t.

And it’s a play Colorado fans will remember for a long time, with the back story now out there for the world to see.

