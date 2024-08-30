Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos officially have a third WR sign with another practice squad

Aug 30, 2024, 11:24 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos WR room looked really good heading into training camp.

It was thought of as a position of depth, and one that making cuts in was going to be next to impossible.

Well, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton made their decision earlier this week, and only kept five wide receivers on the active roster.

While Lil’Jordan Humphrey, David Sills IV and Michael Bandy landed back on Denver’s practice squad, three names fans will know are gone.

Of course surprise cut Tim Patrick is headed to the Lions, and should be on the active roster sooner rather than later. Jalen Virgil landed with the Buffalo Bills. And on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it official that they’ve added former Broncos WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad.

Johnson was one of the stars of Denver’s third preseason game against the Cardinals. He caught two long passes from QB Zach Wilson, good for 83 yards and a touchdown. He almost had two touchdowns.

In the last two seasons with the Broncos, Johnson had 44 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those five came in 2023 from former QB Russell Wilson.

Many thought Johnson’s big game against Arizona was one of the reasons for Patrick getting released, but then Johnson himself suffered the same fate.

The Broncos went really young at wide receiver, with rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele joining second-year player Marvin Mims Jr. as three of the five WRs on the active roster. Veterans Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynold rounded out the bunch.

You can’t keep everyone, but clearly Patrick, Virgil and Johnson were on the radar of other NFL teams. Only time will tell if Payton and Paton picked the right players.

Broncos

Courtland Sutton...

Andrew Mason

Report: Broncos were offered third-round pick for Courtland Sutton

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the 49ers offered a third-round pick to Denver of Courtland Sutton.

22 hours ago

Levelle Bailey...

Andrew Mason

Broncos waive preseason star to add ex-Packers LB

Levelle Bailey made the 53-player roster after a strong preseason, but the Broncos waived him Thursday to make room for another linebacker.

22 hours ago

Broncos training camp Damani Leech...

Andrew Mason

Broncos training camp at home in 2025 ‘is our goal’

Will Broncos training camp take place at the team's facility in 2025? "That is our goal," team president Damani Leech said.

1 day ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix rookie starter...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix joins the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks as rookie QB starters

Bo Nix was the sixth rookie QB off the board in the NFL draft, but he's only one of three who will take his team's first snap of the season

1 day ago

Frank Crum...

Andrew Mason

Why Frank Crum made the Broncos’ 53-player roster

Undrafted rookie Frank Crum had one of the NFL's worst sacks-allowed rates in the preseason -- but the Broncos believe in his potential.

2 days ago

Tim Patrick Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton says getting rid of Tim Patrick was ‘extremely difficult’

The Denver Broncos felt they were deep at wide receiver and knew their scraps might get picked off—and that's what happened

2 days ago

Broncos officially have a third WR sign with another practice squad