Broncos officially have a third WR sign with another practice squad

The Denver Broncos WR room looked really good heading into training camp.

It was thought of as a position of depth, and one that making cuts in was going to be next to impossible.

Well, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton made their decision earlier this week, and only kept five wide receivers on the active roster.

While Lil’Jordan Humphrey, David Sills IV and Michael Bandy landed back on Denver’s practice squad, three names fans will know are gone.

Of course surprise cut Tim Patrick is headed to the Lions, and should be on the active roster sooner rather than later. Jalen Virgil landed with the Buffalo Bills. And on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it official that they’ve added former Broncos WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad.

Steelers signed RB Boston Scott and WRs Brandon Johnson and Ben Skowronek to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2024

Johnson was one of the stars of Denver’s third preseason game against the Cardinals. He caught two long passes from QB Zach Wilson, good for 83 yards and a touchdown. He almost had two touchdowns.

In the last two seasons with the Broncos, Johnson had 44 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those five came in 2023 from former QB Russell Wilson.

Many thought Johnson’s big game against Arizona was one of the reasons for Patrick getting released, but then Johnson himself suffered the same fate.

The Broncos went really young at wide receiver, with rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele joining second-year player Marvin Mims Jr. as three of the five WRs on the active roster. Veterans Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynold rounded out the bunch.

You can’t keep everyone, but clearly Patrick, Virgil and Johnson were on the radar of other NFL teams. Only time will tell if Payton and Paton picked the right players.