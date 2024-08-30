Broncos waive preseason star to add ex-Packers LB

Levelle Bailey made the initial 53-player roster of the Denver Broncos. But that didn’t mean he remained there by the end of the week.

The Broncos waived Bailey, who capped the Broncos’ undefeated preseason with a 94-yard pick-six during the final minutes of Denver’s 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Denver exposed Levelle Bailey to waivers in order to make room for Kristian Welch, a linebacker and core special-teamer who the Green Bay Packers released earlier this week.

The Broncos saw Welch during the Aug. 16 joint practice at Broncos Park Powered By Common Spirit and again in the preseason game two days later. A member of the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-22, Welch has played in at least 60 percent of his team’s special-teams snaps during each season of his career to date.

Welch has played in 44 career snaps on defense and 1,101 on special teams.

An undrafted rookie from Fresno State, Levelle Bailey found himself in the mix for playing time at inside linebacker after some strong work in OTAs. During Sunday’s preseason finale, Bailey made “two bad plays” in Sean Payton’s eyes before the touchdown, after which teammates mobbed him in the north end zone.

“I actually gave up two long gains on that drive, just knowing that we had a time out, and coaches let me have it on the sideline so I knew in my mind that I had to make a play and the play was coming,” Bailey said. “I couldn’t force it.”

The Broncos likely want Bailey back if he passes through waivers. But now they must sit and wait out the process.