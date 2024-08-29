Bo Nix joins the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks as rookie QB starters

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is just one of three rookie quarterback starters to open Week 1 of the NFL season.

Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, joins No. 1 selection Caleb Williams (Chicago) and No. 2 selection Jayden Daniels (Washington) in that category.

New England head coach Jerod Mayo announced Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots starting QB on Thursday morning, meaning No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will begin the season on the bench.

So even though Nix was the sixth QB off the board in the first-round of April’s draft, he’s only one of three who will take his team’s first snap of the season.

As mentioned, Maye won’t. And in Atlanta No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. will sit behind Kirk Cousins. J.J. McCarthy went 10th overall to the Vikings, but will unfortunately miss the entire season due to a torn right meniscus. He’s already undergone surgery to repair it.

It’s a cool honor for Nix, one he earned thanks to a dazzling preseason with the Broncos. Nix produced points on six of seven drives he touched the football against the Colts and Packers. He sat out the preseason finale after head coach Sean Payton announced him as the Broncos starter last week.

National analysts like Colin Cowherd predict Nix could be the best QB in his class, and he seemingly already has a leg up on Maye, Penix and McCarthy.

Of course, he’s got to prove it on the field, but this is a big step. Williams and Daniels were thought of as sure things, but Nix not so much.

Now, he’ll join the top-two picks as guys looking to lead their teams to Week 1 victories and beyond.