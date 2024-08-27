Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Broncos GM George Paton explains keeping three QBs on the 53

Aug 27, 2024, 3:35 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, and they will keep three QBs.

Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham all made the football team, with Nix announced by head coach Sean Payton as the starter last week.

Many wondered with Nix being the obvious future, if Payton and GM George Paton would keep just one veteran backup behind him. Instead, the Broncos opted to keep two of them in Wilson and Stidham.

Paton met with the media shortly after cuts were due and explained that decision.

“Yeah, we think highly of the quarterback room,” Paton said. “All these guys support each other. They compete. They work well together. We looked at last year, almost half the league kept three quarterbacks. We think that number will increase, we’re glad to have all three.”

With quarterback being the most important position in all of sports, it makes sense. If the Broncos had cut Wilson or Stidham, they almost assuredly would’ve landed on another team.

When it comes to Nix, Paton is excited about his future in Denver.

“In regards to Bo, he’s earned the opportunity to be the starter. We talked about it multiple times. Just the poise, the maturity, the efficiency that he’s operated the offense has been impressive,” Paton said. “We’re confident in Bo and just look forward to his continued growth and development.”

After trading for Wilson from the Jets in the spring, Paton admitted they didn’t know the former No. 2 overall pick on a personal level. But both he and Payton have been impressed.

“With Zach, we knew Zach was really talented, we didn’t know the person. He’s smart, all the intangibles. He obviously played well (in the preseason), moved the team,” Paton said.

Paton went on to say he thinks Wilson “will be a starter” in the NFL again at some point.

To see all of Denver’s cuts as the first 53-man roster is finalized, click here. The list obviously doesn’t have any QBs, and Paton is confident in that decision.

