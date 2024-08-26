Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

Sean Payton sounds like all three QBs will stay after preseason win

Aug 25, 2024, 6:03 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes his three QBs.

And it sounds like all of them will make the Broncos final 53-man roster.

Payton revealed that after the Broncos pounded the Cardinals 38-12 on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High to finish the preseason a perfect 3-0.

Payton was asked if finances will play a role in selecting which quarterbacks are on the team, and he shot that down. Denver could save $5 million if they cut veteran Jarrett Stidham, but that doesn’t sound like a route Payton wants to go.

“No, I just heard it on the radio. No. We’ve got enough money to… I understand the question. We feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks,” Payton said.

Even though the Broncos are taking on a massive dead cap hit to pay Russell Wilson the next two years, Payton sounds like a man comfortable paying Stidham. In fact, he made it pretty clear that Stidham and Zach Wilson will both be on the Broncos behind rookie Bo Nix.

“I think I’ve told you already I see the three of them making it,” Payton said.

The Broncos and the rest of the NFL have to go from 90 players to 53 players by Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. MT, and you can basically put Nix, Stidham and Wilson with sharpies on the team based on that comment from Payton.

On Sunday against the Cardinals, Stidham played just one series but went 2-4 for 28 yards and led a drive in which rookie running back Audric Estime found the end zone.

Wilson was out there basically the whole day, and looked good. He finished 16-25 for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He made a gorgeous pass to Brandon Johnson, good for a 46-yard touchdown to put the game out of hand late. Denver took a 31-12 lead and never looked back.

It’s a revealing couple of comments from Payton. And while he has tough decisions to make at other positions, it doesn’t sound like QB will have much drama.

Training Camp 2024

Zach Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos will focus on Zach Wilson at QB in final preseason game

Jarrett Stidham will start another preseason game for the Denver Broncos but it's just like the last time he got the first snap

2 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos starting QB

While the Broncos were busy naming Bo Nix their starter, miles away their two best QBs were golfing, here's what Peyton Manning said

3 days ago

Bo Nix Broncos starting QB...

Will Petersen

Here’s how Bo Nix reacted to being named the Broncos starting QB

Bo Nix stayed even-keeled like he has throughout training camp and the preseason, but was still excited to be the Broncos starting QB

4 days ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton Broncos first depth chart...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton finally makes the announcement Broncos fans have awaited

The Broncos have a starting QB for the 2024 season, Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy

4 days ago

Zach Allen #99 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

No matter the strong preseason Broncos still near bottom in power rankings

The Broncos preseason has conceived the fanbase that they finally have a qb and better than that, there might be reason for hope this season

5 days ago

Bo Nix Broncos starter...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton refuses to name Bo Nix Broncos starting quarterback

Sean Payton delayed the inevitable and wasn't ready to tell the NFL world that QB Bo Nix is Broncos starter after another great night

7 days ago

Sean Payton sounds like all three QBs will stay after preseason win