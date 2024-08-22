Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos coaching staff ranked shockingly low, but with a twist

Aug 22, 2024, 1:47 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos coaching staff is led by Sean Payton, one of just seven active NFL head coaches with a Super Bowl win.

However, that occurred back in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints, and it seems like Payton is getting penalized for it happening 15 years ago.

A USA Today list earlier this summer had Payton as just the 16th best head coach in the NFL.

On Thursday, ESPN took it one step further. They ranked all 32 coaching staffs, and had the Broncos shockingly low at No. 23 in the league. However, the headline is a little misleading, as the author Ben Solak didn’t account for special teams coordinators or positional coaches.

So this is essentially just a list ranking the head coach and his offensive and defensive coordinators. Still, 23rd seems low with Payton leading the way.

“Payton was a master of offensive football for over a decade with the Saints, and while the game has changed some since the last time he was calling a top offense, it hasn’t changed that much,” Solak writes. “He will inevitably fall behind the millennial whiz kids spamming the Shanahan stuff.”

Solak goes on to say he’s worried about Payton “dumbing down” the Drew Brees offense for rookie QB Bo Nix. He says the offense isn’t known for “easy buttons,” and sometimes rookies need those.

It also doesn’t sound like the author is a fan of Denver DC Vance Joseph, which clearly hurt this overall ranking.

“Much like Payton, (Joseph) isn’t running anything that is ‘en vogue.’ Unlike Payton, that actually has been coming back to bite him pretty badly: His past two defenses ranked 26th and 30th in the league, respectively. Joseph needs to figure out some new ideas, and fast,” Solak writes.

After the Broncos gave up 70 points to the Dolphins early last season, many wondered if Joseph would get fired before the campaign ended. Instead, the unit turned it around, and was the catalyst to a five-game winning streak by forcing a huge number of turnovers.

Meanwhile, in the AFC West, the Raiders are 32nd on the list, the Chargers are 17th, and the Chiefs are No. 1 in the league. To read Solak’s full list and all his rules for coming up with it, click here.

Broncos

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos starting QB

While the Broncos were busy naming Bo Nix their starter, miles away their two best QBs were golfing, here's what Peyton Manning said

2 hours ago

Terrell Davis CSU Rams...

Will Petersen

Broncos legend Terrell Davis accepts new role with CSU Rams

CSU announced the news on Thursday morning, officially calling Terrell Davis a “Rambassador," in which he'll work with all 16 teams

4 hours ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Why Zach Wilson is impressing Sean Payton

Zach Wilson began camp by losing his every-three-days grip on first-team work -- but he's ending the summer winning over Sean Payton.

13 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

What Bo Nix did to become the Broncos QB1

Bo Nix showed that he could keep the offense on schedule -- while also adding some flair and dynamic potential off of it.

19 hours ago

John Elway...

Jake Shapiro

John Elway reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos first rookie starter since him

The news Broncos Country was waiting to hear came out when Denver's forever QB1 John Elway was talking elsewhere in Colorado

1 day ago

Bo Nix Broncos starting QB...

Will Petersen

Here’s how Bo Nix reacted to being named the Broncos starting QB

Bo Nix stayed even-keeled like he has throughout training camp and the preseason, but was still excited to be the Broncos starting QB

1 day ago

Broncos coaching staff ranked shockingly low, but with a twist