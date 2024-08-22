Peyton Manning reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos starting QB

While the Denver Broncos were busy naming Bo Nix their starting quarterback, just miles away their two best quarterbacks of all time were golfing. John Elway talked about the decision to name Nix the first rookie starter behind center since No. 7 had the gig, and Peyton Manning also chatted with the media about the QB Broncos Country has been waiting for since No. 18 retired.

The Broncos quarterback situation since Manning called it a career has been a rough revolving door of failed draft picks, quick-fix veterans that did not work and longshots that didn’t hit the lottery. Denver has been below average in nearly every QB metric in the near decade since the Super Bowl 50 win, which was the team’s last trip to the playoffs.

Enter the first-round pick Nix, who has already won the job ahead of Week 1. He was one of three players gunning for the role. Journeyman Jarett Stidham got the start in the first preseason game but only got a few reps before handing over the keys to Nix, who played with the first team as well. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson got some time against the Colts at the end with the Broncos backups. Stidham started at the end of last season for the Broncos while Denver traded for the former first-rounder Wilson this offseason after a few bad years as the Jets starter. Nix excelled in that first game then during the second week of the preseason as the starter against the Packers, earning him QB1.

“He’s had a great camp, he’s had a great offseason,” Manning told Denver media from the BMW Pro-Am on Wednesday. “You knew his experience, his maturity would be an advantage for him and he’s picked up the system quickly. You can tell. I saw Sean (Payton) on Monday and he shared some things too. He shared that Bo has really kind of answered his challenge and answered the bell. So, I’m happy for him—what a great opportunity.”

Manning started with the Colts and ended with the Broncos where he not only won a title but had one of the best quarterbacking seasons ever while in orange and blue.

“I know what that’s like, starting as a rookie in your first NFL game,” Manning said. “But he’ll be ready and I’m pulling hard for him.”

Like Elway, who threw for just 1,663 yards and seven touchdowns to 14 interceptions in his first season and was pulled as the starter at one point, Peyton Manning struggled with picks as a rookie. Manning’s 28 interceptions led the NFL and it wasn’t until his second season as a 23-year-old when the Colts went 13-3 that things really took off.

The good news for Bo is that he has about as much experience as any NFL rookie has ever had. The 24-year-old was taken is coming off a Heisman-nominated final year for the Oregon Ducks. Nix was a five-year starter in college for the Ducks and Auburn Tigers, finishing his school time as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 last fall. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

“He knows he’s going to have to lean on his teammates, and the veteran players have got to help him,” Manning said. “They’ve got to do their part. They’ve got to play good ‘D,’ we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to make some plays for him. But look, he’ll be ready. As Sean said, he’s been a great student. The cerebral part of the game he’s picked up. Look, it’s a marathon, not a sprint, as a rookie. I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting experience is only going to make him better.”

Can Bo Nix become the next Peyton Manning for Broncos Country? Here’s what The Sheriff himself said of the rookie as Denver’s new starting QB ⬇#9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/9eeC2jHNWM — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) August 21, 2024

Nix’s first two preseason games indicate he may start hotter than Elway or Manning. Nix’s 116.7 passer rating is second among all QBs this preseason. He’s thrown for 205 yards, connecting on 23 of his 30 tosses with two touchdowns to boot.

Payton did say this does not guarantee the job to Nix for all 17 games, so maybe there will be ups and downs like Elway