How close is the backup QB race?
Aug 20, 2024, 2:17 PM
All eyes are on Bo Nix to be the Broncos starter but which QB can come in and save the day if Nix goes down? James Palmer joins Rachel to discuss how close the backup QB race is!
Aug 20, 2024, 2:17 PM
All eyes are on Bo Nix to be the Broncos starter but which QB can come in and save the day if Nix goes down? James Palmer joins Rachel to discuss how close the backup QB race is!
What are realistic expectations for Bo Nix in his first year? Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to talk Bo against the Packers and what to expect out of the rookie QB!
1 day ago
Quinn Meinerz got paid ahead of training camp! Does it make sense for Bolles to be next? Join Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni as they talk offensive line plus little QB rookie contracts talk!
1 month ago
Which Broncos QB does Knowshon Moreno want to start Week 1 in Seattle? Rachel is live from The Club at Ravenna for David Bruton's Books! Plus we're talking Nuggets and Avs!
2 months ago
Are the Nuggets scared of the Super-Tax? Or is it best to let KCP go? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss Calvin Booth's comments and the newest Denver Nugget!
2 months ago
What position do the Nuggets need to target in the NBA Draft to help Jokic? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss a name the Nuggets should draft plus if any of the trade deals for MPJ are a good fit for Denver.
2 months ago
The salty Broncos shouldn’t be saving receipts.. join Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt in a laughter-filled episode discussing if the Broncos have to do this season to "use receipts"
2 months ago