Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Despite his struggles, Russell Wilson still in line to start for Steelers

Aug 20, 2024, 1:40 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson struggled in his preseason debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, but he’s still in line to start.

According to Mike Tomlin’s latest depth chart released on Tuesday, Wilson remains QB1 in Pittsburgh with Justin Fields slotted in as his backup.

Against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, Wilson took three sacks, one of each his first three possessions. Those are the drive killers that drove head coach Sean Payton crazy in Denver, and Wilson exited with the Steelers scoring zero points late in the second quarter. They did have a 52-yard field goal missed by kicker Chris Boswell.

Still, Wilson’s three sacks cost Pittsburgh 21 yards, and the offense looked stuck in mud most of the time he was out there. Wilson finished 8-10 on the night for 47 yards, just 4.7 yards per attempt.

However, Fields came in the game and didn’t do much better. He led the Steelers to only three points the rest of the way in a 9-3 loss to Buffalo. He also put the ball on the turf, but recovered the fumble, and took a sack. Fields was 11-17 for 92 yards.

Of course Broncos fans are monitoring this competition closely. Not only because Payton cutting Wilson this offseason forced Denver to take on the largest dead salary cap hit in NFL history, but also because Pittsburgh is coming to Empower Field at Mile High in Week 2.

A large chunk of Broncos Country would like to see the Denver defense beat up on him in that game on Sept 15. Wilson will need to hold to the starting gig through the team’s opener at Atlanta, then return to a city that saw him play two frustrating years.

The Broncos are paying Wilson $39 million in 2024 either way. It looks like it’ll be as a starter for now, but that’s subject to change.

Broncos

Sean Payton Bo Nix Denver Broncos Super Bowl odds...

Will Petersen

The Denver Broncos having the longest Super Bowl odds is crazy

The Denver Broncos 300-1 Super Bowl odds are downright crazy, and perhaps maybe even a little insulting after what they did to the Packers

10 hours ago

Bill Belichick...

Andrew Mason

Bill Belichick sounds note of caution on naming Bo Nix starter

As Bill Belichick noted on The Pat McAfee Show, once Bo Nix gets the job, there is no going back for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

16 hours ago

Bo Nix best QB...

Will Petersen

Top sports analyst declares Bo Nix the best QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Colin Cowherd made the surprising declaration about Broncos QB Bo Nix being the best rookie quarterback, and it's going viral

1 day ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Javonte Williams finds his stride in win over the Packers

For the first time since Week 7 of last season, the Broncos running back averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry, as he regains his form

1 day ago

Bo Nix first touchdown...

Cecil Lammey

It’s time to bubblewrap Bo Nix until the regular season begins

After another strong preseason performance, the Broncos have their QB of the future, a player they should put on the shelf until Week 1

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 18: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos throws against the Green Bay Packers...

James Merilatt

Sunday’s win over the Packers provides even more hope

A dominant win in Week 2 of the preseason gives even more examples of why there's suddenly reason for optimism in Broncos Country

1 day ago

Despite his struggles, Russell Wilson still in line to start for Steelers