It’s time to bubblewrap Bo Nix until the regular season begins

The Denver Broncos have their franchise quarterback in rookie Bo Nix. Against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nix was the starter, and he looked like the real deal.

I like when the Broncos can put this quarterback search behind them, and I think that’s over now because of Nix and his fit with Sean Payton.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo in Bubble Wrap

We are less than three weeks from the Broncos traveling to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the regular season. During that time, I want Nix in bubble wrap – and I want him named the starter.

I know, I know – they’re not going to put him in bubble wrap, but I just want Nix to get to the regular season as healthy as possible. It’s clear he’s the best quarterback on the roster, and Nix gives the Broncos the best chance to win. Starting against the Packers, Nix looked comfortable running the offense.

Nix is a fast learner, so the mistakes he made last week against the Indianapolis Colts were fixed this week. Not everything is going to be perfect – far from it sometimes with a rookie quarterback. However, Nix is a fast learner and does not often make the same mistake twice. His footwork was better this week, and Nix did not seem to have the nerves that affected him last week against the Colts.

You don’t need to see anymore (already didn’t before this game IMHO). It’s time to make Bo Nix the #Broncos starter Week 1@DenSports1043 pic.twitter.com/IybMM4BwXS — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 19, 2024

Can we just time travel to the start of the regular season? I just want to see Nix learn and grow this year knowing that the more he plays in 2024 the better he will be in 2025. Those lessons begin in Seattle in just under three weeks.

***

Race You There

I love the competition we see between the pass-rushers on the Broncos. Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning give the Broncos a nice edge duo to get after opposing quarterbacks. They’re the starters, and both are in contract years. So, who is going to be the ‘alpha’ at the position?

I think Cooper is rock solid, but Browning has the upside to be the best in the room if he stays healthy and plays up to his potential. Behind those two, the Broncos will be able to bring another wave of rushers with Nik Bonitto and rookie Jonah Elliss.

Against the Packers, it seemed like Bonitto and Elliss were racing each other to the quarterback. One time, Bonitto would bring the most heat. The next time, it was Elliss who put the Packers’ quarterback under duress. Bonitto has speed to get around the corner, and I like his burst when the quarterback is in sight. Elliss has multiple moves to get after the passer, and he understands how to stack moves.

Its fun watching Jonah Ellis and Nik Bonitto racing to the quarterback. #Broncos @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 19, 2024

Bonitto has grown and developed so much during his pro career. If healthy, I believe he can push for double-digit sacks. Elliss is just a rookie, but he’s got multiple moves and when his rush plan is right – he’s a dangerous presence. They may be reserves, but seeing Bonitto and Elliss compete is fun to watch.

***

It’s Been Awhile

Tim Patrick is going to make the 53-man roster. Entering training camp a few weeks ago, I could not have said that with confidence. Now, at the end of training camp you can see how Patrick is making plays. In the game against the Packers, Patrick was Nix’s favorite target.

Patrick finished the game with four catches (on four targets) for 30 yards and one receiving touchdown. This is the first time Patrick has been in the end zone since Week 15 of the 2021 season. On Sunday, he was helping to move the chains, and Patrick was a consistent target for his rookie quarterback. Even on tight-window throws, Patrick was coming through for his quarterback.

I’ve often said Nix’s favorite target is the open guy – and Patrick knows how to get open regularly. His burst may not be what it once was, but Patrick can get open and he can secure passes others may let get ripped away. This can make him a favorite for Nix, likely behind Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds this season.

Love seeing Tim Patrick in the end zone for the #Broncos @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 19, 2024

Patrick looked like a favorite target for Nix against the Packers. With his veteran play, Patrick could easily carry that momentum over into the regular season.

***

Running the Gambit

How many times have you seen “Deadpool & Wolverine” in the theaters? I’m going to see it 10 times before it leaves theaters, and I’m halfway there after a few weeks. It’s a joy to see a comic book movie as fun as this one. I love the action, and I love the cameos from superheroes we’ve seen before – and some we’ve never seen in live action.

Channing Tatum stars as Gambit, and he has been waiting for his opportunity to play the Cajun superhero. Over a decade ago, Tatum approached Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds at San Diego Comic Con wearing a Gambit shirt. There had been talks of giving Tatum a full movie to explore the fan favorite character. The project never materialized, but Tatum was able to play Gambit alongside Reynolds in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

With the latest Deadpool movie crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office, there’s a chance Tatum will get a Gambit movie. He certainly created some of the most quotable lines from the movie even though his screen time was limited. Disney may decide that Tatum’s character deserves a larger spotlight. With the success of X-Men ‘97 (which featured Gambit as a main character), that could help Tatum make his dream come true.

HD version of Gambit’s iconic line from ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ pic.twitter.com/wUuftaqK9F — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2024

Do you want to see Tatum get his own movie as Gambit? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

Follow @CecilLammey