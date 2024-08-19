Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Sean Payton refuses to name Bo Nix Broncos starting quarterback

Aug 18, 2024, 9:38 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix isn’t the starter just yet.

Head coach Sean Payton refused to announce that news on Sunday night after the Broncos crushed the Packers 27-2 in the team’s second preseason game of 2024.

Nix finished 8-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown in his limited time on the field. He didn’t take a sack, didn’t have an interception and finished with a passer rating of 140.7.

Still, Payton delayed the inevitable, and wasn’t ready to tell the NFL world that Nix has beaten out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the No. 1 QB job.

“Well listen, he’s played well. I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight, I’ll let you guys know when the time comes,” Payton said.

Payton discussed Nix having a penalty on a potential touchdown pass to Javonte Williams in the first quarter. Replays showed Nix was inches across the line of scrimmage when releasing the football, causing a review and the play to be overturned. Denver settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but Payton was happy with Nix in general.

“You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in. You kind of feel the poise when he’s playing,” Payton said. “I thought he was sharp… he does a good job of distributing the football… overall I was pleased.”

On a second follow-up question about the script being laid out for Nix to win the job this summer, Payton declined to say that was the case. A third question about Payton’s comments to Kay Adams earlier this week about Nix had Payton feeling salty.

Payton told Adams to come back in a week or two to let Nix be named the starter, after Payton said the QB competition was still going because the band was still playing.

“Alright, putting a cap on the Bo questions right here. The band sounds pretty good. I’m not dancing. Listen, there are a lot of things we did well as a team. I’m not announcing the starter and I told you I’ll get with you when we do,” Payton said.

So, there you have it. Payton wasn’t in the mood to make national headlines, even though his decision is obvious.

Bo Nix will be the Broncos starter some point soon; Sean Payton is just making us wait another couple of days.

