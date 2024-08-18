Randy Gregory to be released by Bucs after never reporting for camp

Randy Gregory will not have a Week 3 rematch against the Denver Broncos this season.

The former Broncos edge rusher — who was traded early last season after losing his grip on a starting job — will be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him early in the offseason.

Gregory never reported to the Bucs after signing his deal, missing not only the voluntary organized team activities, but minicamp and training camp, both considered to be mandatory.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told Tampa Bay-area media that he didn’t know why Gregory didn’t show up.

“I’ll never find out, but I wish him the best and we’ll move on from there,” Bowles said. “Can’t miss what you never had.”

RANDY GREGORY HASN’T REPORTED SINCE FILING A LAWSUIT AGAINST NFL, BRONCOS

Randy Gregory has an active lawsuit filed against the NFL in Arapahoe County District Court. The suit, which names the Broncos as a defendant, alleges violations of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act because the NFL forbid him from taking Dronabinol for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gregory has been diagnosed with both conditions. He has publicly discussed his struggles with anxiety on multiple occasions.

“Yeah, that’s a 24-hour (thing),” Gregory said last year. “Anyone who knows my history knows that mental health is a big thing for me. Not just surface level but you know, obviously getting better in the game and doing things that way. So it’s a constant battle that not only me, but I’m sure other guys are doing where you’re gonna make a lot of mistakes and a lot of plays in the game and not every single one’s gonna be perfect.”

Gregory opened the 2023 season on the Broncos’ first team after a 2022 campaign derailed by injuries and marred by a fight in the postgame handshake line following the infamous Christmas Day debacle against the Rams. But he fell out of favor and was set to be released before the San Francisco 49ers traded for him. He played the balance of the season, including in Super Bowl LVII.

During Super Bowl week, Gregory said the Broncos did right by him.

“Definitely,” Gregory said. “I can honestly say that they did what they could to put me in a position to further help my career.”

But as it stands, that Super Bowl could end up being the last game in which he took part.