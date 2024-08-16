Rockies release Diaz, promote top catching prospect Drew Romo

The Colorado Rockies are getting rid of a former All-Star, who was never actually that good, in hopes that the young player taking the position will someday blossom into a true contributor.

After waiving longtime catcher Elías Díaz earlier this week, the Rockies released him on Friday—clearing a roster spot for touted prospect and former first-round draft pick Drew Romo. The 22-year-old catcher was taken No. 35 in the 2020 MLB Draft out of high school. He has at times been rated a top 100 prospect in baseball and is currently MLB’s No. 9 rated prospect in the Rockies system.

Díaz is a tough nut to crack because, on one hand, he was not only an All-Star but the first All-Star Game MVP in Colorado Rockies history. And yet he didn’t have any trade value per reports because of a calf issue and because he was the second-worst qualified catcher in baseball since the Rockies signed him in 2020. Only Martín Maldonado, who won a World Series in that time, has a lower fWAR than Díaz’s 0.9. But it got worse, in just the last three seasons—which includes his 2023 All-Star Game nod—Díaz’s -0.7 fWAR is the 12th worst in baseball among all players who have appeared at the plate at least 650 times. Of course, because it’s the Rockies, the worst player, fifth-worst, eighth-worst, and 10th-worst have all played significant time for Colorado in that period.

While Díaz will always be remembered for his night as MVP, already not very good and even worse now in a slump, the Rockies ate $1.4 million to cut him.

This opens up a spot for Romo, who is regarded for his defensive abilities. Scouts mark his fielding and arm as his best tools but his bat has been good in Triple-A this season too. Romo is slashing .297/.339/.499 with 14 homers and 60 RBI for the Isotopes, who are 20-22 in the second half which is good for second place in their division. Romo finished last year in New Mexico after a solid season with Double-A Hartford which earned him an Arizona Fall League invite.

Romo needed to be added to the Rockies’ 40-man roster anyway this offseason or risked losing him to the Rule 5 draft. The presence of Jacob Stallings — who has platooned with Díaz throughout the season and is enjoying the best season of his career — ensures the Rockies are covered behind the plate for now. Youngster Hunter Goodman has also played a dozen games behind the dish but has not done well in limited MLB action.