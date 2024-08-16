Is Bo Nix on the verge of ending the Broncos QB competition?

When the Denver Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field on Sunday, rookie quarterback Bo Nix could cement his spot atop the team’s depth chart.

Nix had a terrific joint practice on Friday where the Broncos and Packers participated in drills together in Colorado. The No. 12 overall pick in this spring’s draft is currently in competition of three men. Journeyman Jarett Stidham got the start in the first preseason game but only got a few reps before handing over the keys to Nix, who even played with the first team. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson got some time against the Colts at the end with the Broncos backups.

Come Sunday, it’s Nix’s start, as was the plan laid out by Sean Payton last week. But the coach did let it slip that this exhibition will feature Nix going with the first team and Stidham only working with the second-teamers. A big hint as to what the Broncos are thinking about their quarterback room right now.

“I think the plan, as I mentioned all along, what we’re going to see is Bo starting out in phase one, Stidi in phase two, and then Zach in phase three,” Payton said on Friday.

Stidham didn’t really get much of a chance in the first preseason game and when Nix took over he did a good job. This week has been even more about Bo, including the joint practice which seemed to be a valuable benchmark in that competition.

“There’s a lot of video to watch, there’s third down, there’s the red zone, and it’s hard to give you that valuation right now, I was pleased the practice ran smoothly,” Payton said. “I thought both teams did a good job of working with each other. And, we said at the beginning, ‘let’s make sure we finish this thing getting better. We’re healthy. The quarterbacks… let’s work together on this.’ And I thought Matt (LaFleur), his staff, and our staff, and both teams did a good job with that.

Stidham was viewed as the favorite to initially win the gig for the Broncos given he’s the incumbent and has more NFL experience. His knowledge of Payton’s playbook as well as the relationship the quarterback has with other players are viewed as big positives.

It’s not all that uncommon to see a rookie like Nix not get starting action right away but rather later into his first season or perhaps sitting behind a more experienced gunslinger for some time. But Stidham is not some longtime NFL star, and Nix is not somebody without experience.

Stidham has four NFL starts under his belt, all coming in meaningless games at the end of the past two seasons. He has not blown the world away in those contests. Whereas Nix is coming off a Heisman-nominated final year for the Oregon Ducks. He was a five-year starter in college, and the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 last fall. Whether it’s Week 1 or later, Nix is looked at as the solution to the Broncos quarterback issues that have persisted since Peyton Manning retired.