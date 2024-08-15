Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Garett Bolles raves about Bo Nix, taking Broncos back to playoffs

Aug 15, 2024, 11:23 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles has never tasted the NFL playoffs.

A first-round pick by the Broncos at No. 20 overall in 2017, Bolles has never even had a winning season in Denver.

And while Bolles has seen the QB carousel go round and round, he thinks the Broncos may finally have their answer in rookie Bo Nix.

The always optimistic Bolles raved about Nix to 9NEWS sports anchor Scotty Gange on Wednesday, and the clip is gaining traction on social media. Not only does Bolles think Nix can be great, he has him thinking about the Broncos going back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Take a look for yourself.

“I don’t think he’s a rookie at all, I really don’t. You know I was sitting there, playing on Sunday against the Colts, and he came out and was just so excited. His demeanor, his eyes, his passion for football, he’s a gamer,” Bolles said.

Bolles went on to say Nix has all the attributes you look for in a quarterback. He talked about Nix being calm and composed in the huddle, and saying that’s really hard to teach somebody that’s new to the NFL because the game is so fast.

“He has what it takes to be great, to get us back to the playoffs. Not only that, but he has what it takes to lead a team. And you would never know that from a rookie like that,” Bolles said.

As mentioned, Bolles hasn’t been to the postseason with the Broncos. When he talks about getting back, he’s clearly speaking about the franchise, not his personal experience.

Still, Bolles has seen almost every QB Denver’s tried to replace Peyton Manning with. And none of them have worked. Here’s hoping he’s right about Bo Nix, and we get postseason football returning to Broncos Country sooner rather than later.

