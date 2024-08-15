Report: Former Broncos star Justin Simmons finally has new team

*** This story has been updated below ***

Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has finally found a new team, according to a report.

Ironically, the news comes from another ex-Denver safety in Su’a Cravens, who now works for CBS Sports Central.

More than five months after Sean Payton cut Simmons in order to save $14.5 million against the 2024 salary cap, Simmons is headed to the NFC South.

Specifically, the Atlanta Falcons, who also traded for four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to bolster their pass-rush earlier this week. Now, they reportedly add Simmons, who’s largely regarded as a top-5 safety in the league over the last decade.

🚨 Per source 🚨

FA Safety Justin Simmons is finalizing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons! Specifics of the deal to come. Simmons is coming off one of his best seasons at the position. Welcome to The A Justin !!! #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/4muydGH6hY — Su’a (@iammsuzy) August 15, 2024

Cravens doesn’t have contract details for Simmons with the Falcons, but those should emerge soon.

Simmons played eight great seasons in Denver, finishing with 30 interceptions, more than 600 tackles and two Pro Bowl nods. However, he arrived as a rookie in 2016, the year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. They haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

It was a long summer for Simmons, who stayed patient throughout the process and had good perspective the whole time. He held his annual charity golf tournament in Denver and attended a foundation event for former teammate Pat Surtain II back in June. He’ll always be a staple in the community, but does wish he had more success with the Broncos.

“My biggest reflection when I look back is that I’m just disappointed that I didn’t see this thing through,” Simmons said in June. “Personally, I couldn’t be there to get us through and get back to the postseason.”

Simmons discussed how it’s a team game, and of course he couldn’t play all 11 positions on the field on both sides of the ball. He’s right in that aspect. Simmons was a very good player with the Broncos, but the roster around him didn’t have enough pieces, particularly at QB.

Now he’ll join a Falcons team that seems to be going for it. They brought in Kirk Cousins from the Vikings to play quarterback and have plenty of weapons on offense. The defense is now stronger with Judon causing problems up front and Simmons patrolling the secondary.

We’ll see if that first playoff appearance for Simmons can come in Atlanta. Broncos Country is certainly wishing him the best.

(Update 1:59 p.m.) –

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has confirmed the deal and also has the terms. Simmons was due $18.5 million from the Broncos in 2024, so he takes a big pay cut, but still did well for himself.

Former #Broncos perennial Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons is signing with the #Falcons. The top free agent visited ATL and the #Saints. He lands with the #Falcons on a 1-year contract worth $8M — with $7.5M fully guaranteed— in a deal done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/kGJ9urVSQt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2024