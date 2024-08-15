Rockies waive former All-Star MVP

Elías Díaz will always be remembered as the first All-Star Game MVP in Colorado Rockies history. But a year later, mired in a slump and with just weeks left on his contract, the Rockies said enough.

The Rockies waived Díaz Tuesday. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports first reported the move.

A factor in this move is the status of catching prospect Drew Romo, currently at AAA Albuquerque. Colorado needs to move him to the 40-man roster or risk losing him the Rule 5 draft this offseason. The presence of Jacob Stallings — who has platooned with Díaz throughout the season and is enjoying the best season of his career — ensures the Rockies are covered behind the plate.

With an expiring contract, Elías Díaz appeared to be a prime trade candidate in advance of this year’s deadline. But a viable market for catchers never materialized, and Díaz’s struggles prior to the deadline sapped any potential interest.

Díaz’s batting average is slightly higher than it was last year — .270 as opposed to .267. That 2024 average would be his best since 2018. His 2024 on-base percentage of .315 is comparable to his .316 figure last year.

But his power stroke vanished this summer.

Díaz returned to the lineup June 30 after a stint on the injured list. But between that day’s game against the Chicago White Sox and his final appearance before the trade deadline. Díaz batted just .194 with a .478 OPS.

After slugging 14 home runs and 40 total extra-base hits in 486 at-bats last year, Diaz has just 5 home runs and 23 XBH in 304 ABs so far this season.

If a team claims Díaz off waivers, the Rockies would save the $1.4 million they owe on the balance of his 2024 salary.