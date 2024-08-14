Close
Simone Biles and more USA Gymnastics stars will perform in Denver

Aug 14, 2024, 12:57 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony...

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The GOAT is coming to town.

The greatest gymnast ever, Simone Biles, will perform in Denver at Ball Arena next month, joined by some of the biggest stars from Team USA Gymnastics. Biles, a seven-time Olympic Gold medalist and 11-time medalist in the Olympics, just finished the Paris Games last week. In the 2024 competition, she took home medals in the team competition, individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. Her star has risen so big that she held the Olympic flag as the IOC passed the torch from France to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

Biles comes to Colorado on Sept. 25 for the  “Gold Over America Tour” which will visit 30 arenas across the United States this fall. The organizers say the best will “bring their talents from the world stage to the GOAT stage in a high-flying pop concert-style spectacle.” Those who buy tickets are to expect, “an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography coupled with inspirational messages of hope, strength, resilience, and determination. Every tumble, twist, and gravity-defying trick will have audiences on the edge of their seat at every performance.”

Biles will be joined by a few of her star teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles. There will be plenty more elite performers too, with bronze medalists from the Team USA men in Paris Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard and Brody Malone. Also in the cast are Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt, and more to be named.

Tickets for the Denver performance are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Biles went on a similar tour in 2021 after the Tokyo Games. It’s not yet known if Biles will try to make a run at the 2028 games with her already being 27, which is on the older side for female gymnasts—but because it’s in America she’s hinted at making a push. If she decides to hang it up, this could be the last chance for those in Colorado to see Biles do some of her famous tricks.

