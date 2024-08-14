Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Two potential Broncos starters have good news on injury front

Aug 14, 2024, 11:04 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Two Denver Broncos who are likely to see a lot of playing time in 2024, so long as they can stay healthy, returned to practice on Wednesday after health scares.

Starting the most important week of the preseason with a joint practice on Friday and the true mock game on Sunday, both Brandon Jones and Nik Bonitto returned to action in Dove Valley.

Jones had been out a few weeks with a hamstring issue. The safety who signed a three-year deal to join Denver this spring, is viewed as the replacement to longtime team star at the spot Justin Simmons. Jones has played in 54 games, all with Miami, after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Aside from 2022, Jones has had consistent availability so far in the league. Jones is expected to start alongside P.J. Locke.

Another young player who has seen a lot of time on the field early in his career is Bonitto. He’s been out about two weeks with a back issue. The 2022 NFL Draft second-rounder had eight sacks in his sophomore season last fall. Bonitto will see a lot of time out at outside linebacker and will be part of the team’s rotation with headliners Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper.

Lucas Krull, who is having a good camp, went down on Sunday with a toe issue. He came back to the field with a helmet but did not practice. Meanwhile, backup linebacker Justin Strnad also returned in full to the practice field.

The bad news? Ben Powers went down on Wednesday after taking a hit to the back from Samaje Perine. The starting offensive lineman, Powers, is expected to be a key figure in what may be the Broncos’ strongest position group and most important since they’ll be tasked with protecting rookie Bo Nix.

