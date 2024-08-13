Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos will host alt-cast for preseason featuring No Fly Zone crew

Aug 13, 2024, 3:49 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

When the Denver Broncos play their first game of the fall at Empower Field, there will be two broadcasts of the exhibition—a traditional one on 9News and another featuring members of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team on the team’s website.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they will offer an alternate broadcast for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers which is at 6 p.m. The preseason “No Fly Zone” Alt Cast will feature former teammates Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. alongside Denver Sports contributor James Palmer with special guests joining in too.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to provide local viewers with this fun Alt Cast to immerse fans into the broadcasting experience and complement the primary KUSA broadcast,” Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan said in a news release. “This second-screen experience will connect fans with some legendary Broncos in a new and exciting way.”

The team says there will be an online chat feature for the fans during the game too.

Maybe the more interesting part of this is how quickly Harris is back in the fold, retiring earlier this year. The corner was a key member of the Broncos title-winning team, as was the corner Talib. He has been back around recently after a brief foray into media post-career was halted when he was present at a youth football game where his brother fired a gun and killed a coach. The former Broncos was not found as having anything to do with the crime, but he did step away from Thursday Night Football broadcasts in the immediate aftermath.

The Alt Cast will be streamed on live.denverbroncos.com as well as on the team’s official app.

Broncos

Broncos scoreboard...

Andrew Mason

‘No real update’ on Broncos long-term stadium plans

As the Broncos continue to pour money into improvements at their current stadium, it's status quo on potential plans for a new one.

45 minutes ago

Mural at Empower Field...

Jake Shapiro

Here’s how the Broncos went local to improve Empower Field

Denver Broncos President Damani Leech is focused on creating special moments in Empower Field at Mile High that are unique to Colorado

5 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Will Petersen

The 15 minutes of fame for Jarrett Stidham are about to expire

Jarrett Stidham will be a footnote in the search to replace Peyton Manning, just like many other QBs; there's no role left for him in Denver

15 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Despite win and Bo Nix’s play, Sean Payton rankled by miscues

The giddiness over Bo Nix’s first preseason work was apparent in Broncos Country, but Sean Payton didn’t lose sight of what went wrong.

20 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Report: Bo Nix was always the plan for Broncos and Sean Payton

Adam Schefter is hinting at what pretty much all of Broncos Country already knows; Sean Payton will start Bo Nix in Week 1 against Seattle

1 day ago

Broncos new uniforms...

Cecil Lammey

Marvin Mims Jr.’s TD catch was just what the wideout needed

After a disappointing start to training camp, the second-year wide receiver needed a confidence boost, which came on his TD catch

2 days ago

Broncos will host alt-cast for preseason featuring No Fly Zone crew