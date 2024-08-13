Broncos will host alt-cast for preseason featuring No Fly Zone crew

When the Denver Broncos play their first game of the fall at Empower Field, there will be two broadcasts of the exhibition—a traditional one on 9News and another featuring members of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team on the team’s website.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they will offer an alternate broadcast for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers which is at 6 p.m. The preseason “No Fly Zone” Alt Cast will feature former teammates Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. alongside Denver Sports contributor James Palmer with special guests joining in too.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to provide local viewers with this fun Alt Cast to immerse fans into the broadcasting experience and complement the primary KUSA broadcast,” Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan said in a news release. “This second-screen experience will connect fans with some legendary Broncos in a new and exciting way.”

The team says there will be an online chat feature for the fans during the game too.

Maybe the more interesting part of this is how quickly Harris is back in the fold, retiring earlier this year. The corner was a key member of the Broncos title-winning team, as was the corner Talib. He has been back around recently after a brief foray into media post-career was halted when he was present at a youth football game where his brother fired a gun and killed a coach. The former Broncos was not found as having anything to do with the crime, but he did step away from Thursday Night Football broadcasts in the immediate aftermath.

The Alt Cast will be streamed on live.denverbroncos.com as well as on the team’s official app.