Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp vows to fix the bad run defense at CU

Aug 13, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Warren Sapp CU...

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is officially with the CU Buffs, and met with the media on Tuesday for the first time.

Sapp’s official title with Colorado on Coach Prime’s staff is a “Senior Quality Control Analyst” with the defense. Obviously, he’ll work closely with the defensive line, as Sapp registered 96.5 sacks in his 13-year NFL career with the Buccaneers and Raiders.

Here’s the full availability with Sapp, but a couple of things stuck out. Including the fact he vows to fix the Buffs bad defensive line from a season ago.

“The one thing that I did see last year, before I turned the TV off, was we couldn’t stop the run. And that won’t happen with me, no. We’re going to earn our right to rush, by stopping the run,” Sapp said.

The Buffs gave up 176.4 yards per game last on the ground, which was near the bottom in Division 1, especially among Power 5 schools. They also gave up 34.8 points per game, which only was better than Stanford, Vanderbilt, USC and South Florida among Power 5 teams.

Sapp was clearly brought in the bring his knowledge to a defensive line that needs to get more pressure on the quarterback and plug holes up the middle. It helps that Coach Prime transformed most of his roster in the trenches this offseason as well.

“If you think you can do this all by yourself… I told them I’ve got a gold jacket and I’ll rip it up and tear it up to have 10 other guys come fight with me,” Sapp said. “We need a unit and a pack to go hunt… A bunch of wild dogs come show up in your neighborhood, no one’s going outside.”

Sapp won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and was a First-Team All-Pro four times. He made seven Pro Bowls and was the NFL Defensive Player of the year in 1999. Sapp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 in his first year of eligibility.

And now he’s bringing his knowledge to the Buffs. Coach Prime will handle the skill positions guy, but he can use help up front.

That’s what Sapp is there to do on the defensive side of the football, and he made his expectations clear on Tuesday.

Buffs

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the football in the first quarter against the O...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs go unranked in preseason AP Poll, first opponent gets high marks

The CU Buffs will not have a little number next to their name when they open their season later this month

1 day ago

Head coach Deion Sanders embraces Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes after his touchdown...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter ‘he’s better than me’

Not many athletes can say they are better than Deion Sanders, but the Colorado Buffaloes coach thinks his star Travis Hunter is better

4 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN quotes NFL scouts comparing Shedeur Sanders to Joe Burrow

ESPN did a dive on where scouts believe Shedeur Sanders sits for the NFL Draft as he enters his final season with the CU Buffs

6 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs enter 2024 season with top-rated transfer class

The CU Buffs may not have had the perfect offseason but it was one of the best in college football transfer-wise according to one rating

9 days ago

Folsom Field video board...

Will Petersen

The new video board at Folsom Field looks to be nearly finished

Both AD Rick George and the school's official account shared new images this week of the Folsom Field video board construction nearly done

28 days ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders speaks up about his apprentice Travis Hunter

One Colorado Buffaloes player is so unique that Deion Sanders is one the few who have ever been in his spot and that's Travis Hunter

28 days ago

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp vows to fix the bad run defense at CU