The Rockies put Kris Bryant on the injured list for a third time

The Colorado Rockies are in a familiar spot, putting the very expensive Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list.

MLB.com’s Thomas Harding broke the news on Monday afternoon, also detailing a couple of other roster moves. It’s the third time this year Bryant has landed on the IL, and the second time with a back issue.

#Rockies recall RHP Bradley Blalock, to start tonight vs. #Dbacks, and OF Jordan Beck. LHP Josh Rogers optioned to Triple-A @ABQTopes. 1B-OF Kris Bryant placed on 10-day injured list with a back strain. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) August 12, 2024

Bryant is in the third season of a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies, and has played just 159 games in three seasons. It’s largely regarded as one of the worst deals in baseball history, and one of the worst ever handed out in the city of Denver.

Bryant has just 17 home runs and 60 RBI in three years with the Rockies. He’s hitting only .250 and has 143 strike outs. In 37 games with Colorado in 2024, Bryant has a .218 batting average, two home runs and 15 RBI.

The 32-year-old is due $26 million from the Rockies each of the next four seasons.