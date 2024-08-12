Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos quarterback competition should be finished

Aug 12, 2024, 5:44 AM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos won their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 34-30. It’s just the preseason, but it’s nice to see this team get a win.

I like when the Broncos offense can score a bunch of points, and they needed to in order to secure the victory.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo is Your Starter

With one preseason game down, it’s clear that Bo Nix should be the Broncos’ starting quarterback. Jarrett Stidham was the starter against the Colts, but Nix looked better. He’s going to start in the second game against the Green Bay Packers, but Nix has already beat out Stidham in my opinion.

Nix was cool under pressure, but that should be expected from what he’s shown during training camp. He’s not rattled when under duress, and the Colts pressured him quite a bit – but they didn’t sack him. I like the way Nix would stand in the pocket with his eyes downfield to make a play with his arm.

There was a designed run for Nix, and he was able to showcase his ability as a runner against the Colts. He can run, and Nix is faster than some think, but he doesn’t look to run immediately under fire. Instead, Nix will exhaust all options as a passer before taking off to run. This makes it true 11-on-11 football, and it gives a nice wrinkle to Payton’s offense they didn’t have last year.

I don’t think this quarterback competition lasts much longer. Stidham wasn’t terrible, but this is about Nix. He’s ahead of the others, and he deserves to be the starter in Week 1.

***

Inside Out

The best runners in this league are what scouts call “inside/out” runners. You can be fast in college, but the speed and discipline of defenders means that speed doesn’t mean as much. You can’t just take it to the “corner store” as a pro back like you could in college.

This was something Jaleel McLaughlin had to learn in his rookie season. McLaughlin is a speed back, and he’s dangerous in the open field (see his reception on a wheel route against the Colts). However, as a smaller back he can’t always use his speed to hit the corner to make a big play. Instead, he must learn how to be an inside/out rusher.

Against the Colts, I like McLaughlin’s intent as an interior runner. He did a good job of lowering his shoulder and taking what the defense gave him up the gut. McLaughlin can hit the corner with speed, but he first needs to take things inside as a runner before bouncing outside at the linebacker level. Javonte Williams is the starter, but McLaughlin can be the no.2 back if he proves to be disciplined as an inside/out runner.

Williams looked solid on Sunday, but McLaughlin looked like a player who could do more than some expect – becaues he showed great inside/out ability.

***

Flying to the Ball

Alex Singleton is one of the best leaders on the Broncos defense. No longer is he a player just trying to make the team. Singleton is secured as the top inside linebacker on the Broncos defense, and he made play after play on Sunday against the Colts.

Most of that is on Singleton’s natural skill set. He’s a disciplined player with a high football intelligence. That puts him in position to make plays that others might run themselves out of. Singleton seemed to always be around the ball on Sunday.

Part of Singleton’s play is the help he gets from teammates up front. The Broncos defensive line has been vastly improved with the additions of guys like John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach. Having these big bodies in front of Singleton frees him up to make plays. No longer will guards be able to get a clean shot on Singleton as the defenders up front will keep him clean. That’s a huge advantage for the Broncos.

Singleton will be a leader again this year. I expect him to play up to his full potential in a defense that looks to be more aggressive in 2024.

***

Logan-Style Send Off

I love that we saw Wesley Snipes reprise his role as Blade in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” There’s been only one Blade, and Snipes said in the movie that there would only ever be one Blade.

Snipes originally starred as the vampire hunter back in 1998’s “Blade.” It essentially was the first Marvel superhero movie – and it was surprisingly successful. Snipes did a great job of the “Daywalker” and it led to three Blade movies back in the day. Fans were elated to see him reprise his role in this summer’s smash hit, but some want more.

That “some” includes Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. There are reports indicating that Reynolds is pushing for Snipes to get a final Blade move as a sendoff. With the way fans reacted to him in “Deadpool & Wolverine” a movie like that could work.

Woud you like to see a “Logan-style” send off for Snipes as Blade? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

Broncos

Broncos new uniforms...

Cecil Lammey

Marvin Mims Jr.’s TD catch was just what the wideout needed

After a disappointing start to training camp, the second-year wide receiver needed a confidence boost, which came on his TD catch

3 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Bo Nix’s debut was encouraging, but there’s still a ways to go

A solid debut by the rookie quarterback has Broncos Country buzzing, but Bo Nix's first game in orange and blue was far from spectacular

5 hours ago

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Miscues elsewhere on offense short-circuited the day of Jarrett Stidham

The preseason opener could have turned out much differently for Jarrett Stidham, but it was undone by factors beyond his control.

10 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

In preseason debut, Bo Nix looked ready to start

It's not a matter of if Bo Nix starts for the Broncos at quarterback, but when. And "when" might be coming as soon as Week 1.

14 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton groups Bo Nix with two other Broncos QBs after win

Sean Payton was careful not to single out QB Bo Nix for his strong performance, instead deflecting the question to include the other QBs

18 hours ago

Lucas Krull...

Andrew Mason

Playmaking Broncos tight end Lucas Krull suffers toe injury

The Broncos don't have much depth at tight end, and what they do have might have taken a hit Sunday as Lucas Krull was injured.

19 hours ago

The Broncos quarterback competition should be finished