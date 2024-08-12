The Broncos quarterback competition should be finished

The Denver Broncos won their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 34-30. It’s just the preseason, but it’s nice to see this team get a win.

I like when the Broncos offense can score a bunch of points, and they needed to in order to secure the victory.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo is Your Starter

With one preseason game down, it’s clear that Bo Nix should be the Broncos’ starting quarterback. Jarrett Stidham was the starter against the Colts, but Nix looked better. He’s going to start in the second game against the Green Bay Packers, but Nix has already beat out Stidham in my opinion.

Nix was cool under pressure, but that should be expected from what he’s shown during training camp. He’s not rattled when under duress, and the Colts pressured him quite a bit – but they didn’t sack him. I like the way Nix would stand in the pocket with his eyes downfield to make a play with his arm.

There was a designed run for Nix, and he was able to showcase his ability as a runner against the Colts. He can run, and Nix is faster than some think, but he doesn’t look to run immediately under fire. Instead, Nix will exhaust all options as a passer before taking off to run. This makes it true 11-on-11 football, and it gives a nice wrinkle to Payton’s offense they didn’t have last year.

For the ignorant Nix haters out there. https://t.co/RRMKAl0yLv pic.twitter.com/KxmtTLx8CF — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 11, 2024

I don’t think this quarterback competition lasts much longer. Stidham wasn’t terrible, but this is about Nix. He’s ahead of the others, and he deserves to be the starter in Week 1.

***

Inside Out

The best runners in this league are what scouts call “inside/out” runners. You can be fast in college, but the speed and discipline of defenders means that speed doesn’t mean as much. You can’t just take it to the “corner store” as a pro back like you could in college.

This was something Jaleel McLaughlin had to learn in his rookie season. McLaughlin is a speed back, and he’s dangerous in the open field (see his reception on a wheel route against the Colts). However, as a smaller back he can’t always use his speed to hit the corner to make a big play. Instead, he must learn how to be an inside/out rusher.

Against the Colts, I like McLaughlin’s intent as an interior runner. He did a good job of lowering his shoulder and taking what the defense gave him up the gut. McLaughlin can hit the corner with speed, but he first needs to take things inside as a runner before bouncing outside at the linebacker level. Javonte Williams is the starter, but McLaughlin can be the no.2 back if he proves to be disciplined as an inside/out runner.

Jaleel McLaughlin showing good inside/out ability. He needs to do that to be more than just a 3rd down/receiving back. #Broncos @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 11, 2024

Williams looked solid on Sunday, but McLaughlin looked like a player who could do more than some expect – becaues he showed great inside/out ability.

***

Flying to the Ball

Alex Singleton is one of the best leaders on the Broncos defense. No longer is he a player just trying to make the team. Singleton is secured as the top inside linebacker on the Broncos defense, and he made play after play on Sunday against the Colts.

Most of that is on Singleton’s natural skill set. He’s a disciplined player with a high football intelligence. That puts him in position to make plays that others might run themselves out of. Singleton seemed to always be around the ball on Sunday.

Part of Singleton’s play is the help he gets from teammates up front. The Broncos defensive line has been vastly improved with the additions of guys like John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach. Having these big bodies in front of Singleton frees him up to make plays. No longer will guards be able to get a clean shot on Singleton as the defenders up front will keep him clean. That’s a huge advantage for the Broncos.

Alex Singleton was EVERYWHERE when he was on the field. To be expected, veteran is having fun and a real leader for this #Broncos defense. @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 11, 2024

Singleton will be a leader again this year. I expect him to play up to his full potential in a defense that looks to be more aggressive in 2024.

***

Logan-Style Send Off

I love that we saw Wesley Snipes reprise his role as Blade in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” There’s been only one Blade, and Snipes said in the movie that there would only ever be one Blade.

Snipes originally starred as the vampire hunter back in 1998’s “Blade.” It essentially was the first Marvel superhero movie – and it was surprisingly successful. Snipes did a great job of the “Daywalker” and it led to three Blade movies back in the day. Fans were elated to see him reprise his role in this summer’s smash hit, but some want more.

That “some” includes Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. There are reports indicating that Reynolds is pushing for Snipes to get a final Blade move as a sendoff. With the way fans reacted to him in “Deadpool & Wolverine” a movie like that could work.

Ryan Reynolds wants a “Logan-style” send-off film for Wesley Snipes’ Blade. pic.twitter.com/eu6GgVWFYu — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) August 6, 2024

Woud you like to see a “Logan-style” send off for Snipes as Blade? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

