TRAINING CAMP 2024

Playmaking Broncos tight end Lucas Krull suffers toe injury

Aug 11, 2024, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Krull saw an eventful preseason opener end with him leaving the field on a cart.

Krull, who appeared to be factoring into the Broncos’ tight-end rotation along with first-teamer Adam Trautman, pass-catcher Greg Dulcich and versatile Nate Adkins, suffered a toe injury during the Broncos’ preseason game agains the Indianapolis Colts.

The injury brought an end to what had been a notable day for the second-year tight end, who joined the Broncos last year after the New Orleans Saints waived him at the roster deadline. Lucas Krull caught four passes — all from Bo Nix.

Krull’s first reception saw him lose control of the football after being hit by Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone with just under 1:40 left in the second quarter. Indianapolis recovered — but immediately gave the ball back, thanks to Broncos defensive back Keidron Smith intercepting Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Lucas Krull (Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

Given a second chance at the two-minute drill, Nix wasted no time getting Krull involved. Krull caught consecutive 16-yard passes to launch a successful two-minute drive that ended in a 27-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

If Krull has an extended absence, the Broncos’ complement of pass-catching tight ends becomes as thin as a promise. Dulcich has managed to make it through training camp healthy to this point. Trautman is an all-around tight end, although he has strength as a blocker. Adkins in in the mix as much at fullback as he is at tight end. Rookie Thomas Yassmin, a converted rugby player, is a project and could be headed for the practice squad. The Broncos signed Hunter Kampmoyer for depth during training camp.

Cornerback Art Green also left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter. Green was being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Playmaking Broncos tight end Lucas Krull suffers toe injury