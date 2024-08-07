Close
BRONCOS

Bo Nix has blunt and perfect answers on his spot on the depth chart

Aug 7, 2024, 1:10 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos initial depth chart was released on Tuesday, and people locally and nationally were talking about it.

Rookie QB Bo Nix was listed at No. 3, with Zach Wilson at No. 2 and Jarrett Stidham at No. 1.

The panic in Broncos Country subsided fairly quickly, after fans realized that head coach Sean Payton put every rookie on the roster last at their respective positions. Payton also told the media he spent five minutes on the first depth chart and did it because the league mandated it.

Still, there was plenty of discussion on social media and talk about Nix being listed as third. It created a false narrative among football fans that he’s struggling at camp or not in contention to start Week 1 in Seattle. That couldn’t be further from the truth, as Nix has taken a ton of reps with the starters at training camp.

After practice on Wednesday Nix was asked about all that chatter, and gave a blunt and perfect answer.

“Couldn’t care less,” Nix said.

When a reporter followed up if that’s his general feelings on depth charts or simply this initial one, Nix played the hits once again.

“Couldn’t care less,” Nix said.

It’s the right attitude from the rookie. Clearly his head coach didn’t care about putting together an accurate depth chart, so why should he?

In the meantime, Nix was asked if his effort has to stay consistent every day to give himself a chance to start against the Seahawks on Sept. 8. Regardless of what unit he’s practicing with.

“It better or I’m not going to be running with the ones any more,” Nix said. “Every day you’ve got to be consistent no matter what group you’re going with. Go out there and do your best and make sure you’re operating at a high level.”

Not only is Nix making plays on the field, he’s also saying the right things at the podium. And in the case of a meaningless depth charts, he couldn’t care less.

