After many rumors, next team for Justin Simmons may be emerging

Aug 7, 2024, 11:19 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The next team for former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons might be coming into focus.

Ever since Simmons was released by Broncos head coach Sean Payton in March, it seems like he’s been linked to half the squads in the NFL. There’s been rumors about the Eagles, Colts, Titans and plenty of other who want a shot at Simmons.

And although he was scheduled to make a little more than $18 million from the Broncos in 2024 before being cut, it doesn’t seem like any safety is getting that at this stage in the game. Training camps have been going on for weeks and the full preseason slate kicks off around the league in a matter of days.

With all that said, the urgency for Simmons to sign is getting ramped up. And it appears one suitor has emerged above the others, with the New Orleans Saints at the front of the pack.

It was reported late Tuesday night Simmons would have a “tryout” with the Saints, and now Josina Anderson has more details.

That last sentence is key. Can the Saints meet the financial wishes of Simmons? One would think the 30-year-old would be signed somewhere by now unless money was the hold up.

Simmons played eight great seasons in Denver, finishing with 30 interceptions, more than 600 tackles and two Pro Bowl nods. However, he arrived as a rookie in 2016, the year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. They haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

Still, someone can use the talent of Simmons. And for now that team appears to be the Saints. They might not be a contender in the eyes of many, but they play in a winnable NFC South division and then anything can happen in the playoffs.

We’ll see if Justin Simmons’ next team ultimately ends up being New Orleans.

