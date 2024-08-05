Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Suspension served: Eyioma Uwazurike is back at practice

Aug 5, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have another player back on the field, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has returned from a gambling suspension.

Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2023 season for betting on NFL games, including the Broncos while at the team’s facility.

There was also the matter of the Arapahoe County DA potentially pressing charges against Uwazurike, but 9NEWS reported earlier this week that wouldn’t be happening.

With Uwazurike cleared from a legal standpoint, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said last week his return was imminent.

“There’s good news on his front,” Payton said after practice on Thursday. “The other day everything in Colorado (was dropped). He had his conference call with the league office and we fully anticipate him now joining us as soon as possible.”

The reinstatement likely went through NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s desk. Uwazurike has been attending gamblers anonymous meetings, according to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis.

In the meantime, Payton is excited about the football player the Broncos are getting back.

“He’s in great shape. We were really excited to hear that news. We see that happening very soon and that’ll be an additional player for us. We’ll be glad to have him back,” Payton said.

Uwazurike was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He only appeared in eight games as a rookie but had 17 tackles, two hits and a blocked field goal.

He’ll need to prove to Payton and the Broncos that he can still play in order to make the 53-man roster, but his baggage is now in the past and now it’s just up to the big boy to ball.

The Broncos made another defensive roster move on Monday, cutting safety Caden Sterns.

