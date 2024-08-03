Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Randy Gradishar officially joins Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 3, 2024, 2:59 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Raindrops couldn’t run a day for which Randy Gradishar had waited far too long.

The legendary Denver Broncos linebacker officially joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, stepping into the club of his sport’s immortals nearly 41 years after his retirement following 10 stellar seasons at the core of the “Orange Crush” defense.

“To the Broncos and Bronco Country, I would not be standing here without you, because the best franchise and the best fans in the NFL are the Broncos,” Gradishar said.

Gradishar’s lengthy list of shout-outs not only included his wife, Beth, family, friends and his pastor, but also Ohio State teammate Archie Griffin, college coach Woody Hayes and Broncos owners Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Rob Walton for their outreach to Broncos player alumni.

Fellow Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, who played alongside Randy Gradishar for the Hall of Famer’s 10-year career, introduced Gradishar and unveiled the his bust on the stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“Our journey began in the summer of ’74 at the Broncos’ Mile High Stadium, a journey of shared experiences built on loyalty and trust,” Gradishar said, “and 50 years later, we stand here on the Pro Football Hall of Fame stage.”

Gradishar told stories about growing up in Champion, Ohio, roughly 47 miles from Canton. He also cited Biblical scripture, befitting the deep religious faith he holds — and often cited when discussing his feelings about missing out on the Hall of Fame for one year after another before he finally broke through this year.

He mentioned multiple coaches from the Broncos staff and a slew of teammates from his 10 years with the team.

Two people upon whom Gradishar lingered in his speech died earlier this year. Longtime Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Collier passed away in May. And Gradishar’s boss for most of his decades working with Phil Long Auto Dealerships, Jay Cimino, died in February.

Cimino helped push Gradishar’s Hall of Fame case for decades.

Gradishar finally went over the top into the Hall of Fame as a nominee of the Seniors Committee. His induction was confirmed in February at the NFL Honors event, although he actually learned of it from the Penners during a meeting this winter.

Broncos

Broncos coach Sean Payton and owner Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Broncos camp schedule is ‘brutal,’ but it works for them

Two-a-days might be long gone, but by current NFL standards, the Broncos have perhaps the NFL's hardest training camp.

35 minutes ago

Broncos head coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Broncos work Friday was all about ‘details’ for Sean Payton

Sean Payton ground practice to a halt three times Friday when his team was about to run a play -- because he wanted to push his team mentally.

18 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos put Bo Nix in two-minute drill for the first time

Bo Nix drove the offense into field-goal range during his first two-minute drill period as a pro, but it didn't come without some hiccups.

21 hours ago

Tim Patrick injury...

Will Petersen

Broncos WR Tim Patrick on injury: “makes story that much greater”

On Friday Tim Patrick met with the media and was asked about the long rehab process, from not one but two devastating injury recoveries

1 day ago

Broncos quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix Broncos QBs Madden...

Will Petersen

The Madden 25 ratings for the Denver Broncos QBs are not pretty

The Broncos QBs in Madden 25 check in at 34th, 45th and 71st; Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are still battling to start

1 day ago

Broncos WR Josh Reynolds...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos have a (good) problem at wide receiver

The Broncos are loaded with talented wide receivers, a backlog that will make Sean Payton's decision for the final 53 a difficult one

2 days ago

Randy Gradishar officially joins Pro Football Hall of Fame