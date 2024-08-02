Close
BRONCOS

The Madden 25 ratings for the Denver Broncos QBs are not pretty

Aug 2, 2024, 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos QBs did not fare well in the Madden 25 ratings that were released on Friday.

In fact, it’s not real pretty at all. The Broncos have the 34th best quarterback in the game, along with the 45th and 71st. As of now, Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are still battling to start Week 1 in Seattle, although some feel Wilson is out of the competition.

Here’s a look at where the three stand in Madden 25.

https://x.com/MaseDenver/status/1819428428518457534

Yikes.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes plays in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s part of the elusive 99 overall club. Mahomes is the top QB in the game, followed by Lamar Jackson (98 overall), Joe Burrow (93), Josh Allen (92) and Dak Prescott (90).

Nix being a 71 has him tied with the likes of Daniel Jones for the Giants, Desmond Ridder of the Cardinals and J.J. McCarthy with the Vikings.

Wilson at a 68 joins quarterbacks such as Jake Browning, Taylor Heinicke and Tyrod Taylor. Stidham at 62 keeps company with Easton Stick, Clayton Tune, Joe Milton III and Stetson Bennett IV.

As we’ve written in several Madden 25 posts, the games are played on the field and not in a virtual universe. Still, QB is the most important position in sports. And the Broncos don’t have one in the top-32, when there are 32 NFL teams. It’s not a great look.

To see the full Madden 25 QB ratings, click here.

