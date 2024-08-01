Broncos officially end Quinn Bailey’s season, sign a local player

Quinn Bailey’s 2024 season is unfortunately over before it really even began.

The Denver Broncos placed the offensive tackle on injured reserve on Thursday morning, meaning he’s done for the year. Bailey fractured his ankle at training camp on Wednesday, sending a hushed silence over Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

Bailey’s leg was immediately placed in an air cast as Broncos players took a knee. He was put on a cart and taken to a hospital where he was expected to undergo surgery. Bailey will likely be out between 8-10 months.

In the meantime, the football keeps going. The Broncos announced they’ve signed rookie offensive lineman Oliver Jervis from Colorado State University. He was with the team in may during minicamp as a tryout player.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Jervis started all 12 games for the Rams in 2023 at offensive tackle. He played the first five seasons of his career at Monmouth, including starts at offensive guard.

The Broncos are looking for more depth and versatility on the offensive line, as Bailey could play a number of positions in a pinch. Head coach Sean Payton regarded Bailey as Denver’s sixth offensive lineman, a void they’ll now have to fill behind the starters.

We’ll see if Jervis eventually makes the team, but the Broncos moved fast after Bailey’s injury, and Jervis will at least get a look.