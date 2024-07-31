Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Broncos running game is going to be “Thunder and Thunder”

Jul 31, 2024, 6:19 AM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos held their second practice in full pads on Tuesday, and the running game was on full display. Training camp has given us clues about the 2024 Broncos, and one of the most obvious is that this team is going to specialize in running the ball.

Yes, the quarterbacks get a lot of the training camp hype, but the truth is the running backs will carry a lot of the workload this season. No matter if the team starts Bo Nix or Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, their best friend is going to be a strong rushing attack. That part of the offense is one the Broncos should take pride in, and they’ve got a few backs who can get the job done.

Javonte Williams went from a player not looking as good as he could at mandatory minicamp to one that looks like the best back on the team. During the six weeks away from the facility, Williams focused on getting into better shape. He lost 11 pounds, and it looks like his burst is back. I’m not sure if he’s back to pre-injury form, as a knee injury in 2022 derailed his career, but Williams looks damn good daily.

We know Williams is a power runner, but he has competition this year for the most power in the Broncos’ backfield. That’s why I think the Broncos running-back-by-committee could be a “Thunder and Thunder” combination.

Rookie Audric Estime looks as advertised. In college at Notre Dame, Estime was among the best in gashing defenses for 15-yard runs. He also was among the best in college football when it comes to yards after contact. Even though he missed most of the offseason with a minor knee cleanup, Estime is making the most of his opportunity in training camp.

On Tuesday, Estime made his presence felt on multiple occasions. However, there was one play that stood out – and made the crowd go wild. Estime met safety Omar Brown down the field, and he let the defender know that getting in his way was a bad idea.

Estime runs with a ton of power, and we’re just getting a small taste of what he will be in the NFL during training camp. We know that if Williams is healthy he’s going to run with power as well. As a rookie, Williams led the league with 31 broken tackles. Could Estime do the same and lead the league in broken tackles this season? It’s possible, but we have to look at how these touches could be split.

Not only are Williams and Estime going to split carries – with Williams likely to get most of the work, but Jaleel McLaughlin is going to get some time as well. With pads on, McLaughlin needs to prove himself in pass protection so he can see the field more often. He’s struggled in that department so far, but there’s plenty of time to display his skill there.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has always used multiple backs, and at times with the New Orleans Saints he would use four backs in a season. I could see him leaning on Williams and Estime on first and second downs with McLaughlin getting work on third down. Williams is a good receiver out of the backfield too, and Estime has shown better-than-expected hands in camp so far.

They will run the ball and play great defense. That’s the recipe for success as a young quarterback gains valuable experience. Expect the thunder to roll in the Mile High City this season, with a dash of lightning too.

