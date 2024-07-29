Broncos barely have a top-30 receiver in new Madden rankings

The first Madden NFL 25 rankings dropped on Monday, and the Denver Broncos wide receivers didn’t fair all that well.

In fact, the Broncos barely have a top-30 wide receiver in the game.

Considering there’s only 32 NFL teams, that’s a major red flag. And considering the future of the organization depends on rookie QB Bo Nix succeeding, he’s not starting off his career with a ton of great weapons.

The top-10 wideouts doesn’t feature many surprises, with Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill earning an elusive 99 overall.

Kicking off #Madden25 Ratings Week with the Top 10 Wide Receivers! 👑 See all WR Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/DGMKCwibBw pic.twitter.com/zK5DJKLLeT — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 29, 2024

Those 10 guys are all elite receivers, something the Broncos can’t say they have on their roster. Denver’s top ranked guy is Courtland Sutton, who checks in at an 84 overall. That’s tied for 30th in the NFL with the likes of Gabe Davis for the Jaguars, and Puka Nacua with the Rams.

After Sutton, the newly signed Josh Reynolds in a 78 overall, along with Tim Patrick, who’s missed the last two seasons with injuries suffered in training camp.

Marvin Mims Jr. is a 77 overall, followed Phillip Dorsett II at a 73 and rookie Troy Franklin at a 71. The rest of the receiving room all comes in with a rating of 66 or lower.

Yes, NFL games are won on the field and not in a video game, but guys are aware of these rankings. Just like the CU Buffs had some phenomenal numbers in the new college football game, the Broncos are on the other end of things in Madden 25.

These rankings will be rolled out over time, but the safeties dropped on Monday as well. To see the full list of positions released so far, click here.