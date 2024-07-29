Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos barely have a top-30 receiver in new Madden rankings

Jul 29, 2024, 4:31 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The first Madden NFL 25 rankings dropped on Monday, and the Denver Broncos wide receivers didn’t fair all that well.

In fact, the Broncos barely have a top-30 wide receiver in the game.

Considering there’s only 32 NFL teams, that’s a major red flag. And considering the future of the organization depends on rookie QB Bo Nix succeeding, he’s not starting off his career with a ton of great weapons.

The top-10 wideouts doesn’t feature many surprises, with Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill earning an elusive 99 overall.

Those 10 guys are all elite receivers, something the Broncos can’t say they have on their roster. Denver’s top ranked guy is Courtland Sutton, who checks in at an 84 overall. That’s tied for 30th in the NFL with the likes of Gabe Davis for the Jaguars, and Puka Nacua with the Rams.

After Sutton, the newly signed Josh Reynolds in a 78 overall, along with Tim Patrick, who’s missed the last two seasons with injuries suffered in training camp.

Marvin Mims Jr. is a 77 overall, followed Phillip Dorsett II at a 73 and rookie Troy Franklin at a 71. The rest of the receiving room all comes in with a rating of 66 or lower.

Yes, NFL games are won on the field and not in a video game, but guys are aware of these rankings. Just like the CU Buffs had some phenomenal numbers in the new college football game, the Broncos are on the other end of things in Madden 25.

These rankings will be rolled out over time, but the safeties dropped on Monday as well. To see the full list of positions released so far, click here.

Broncos

Bo Nix Broncos QB...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton is just fine with Bo Nix scrambling during drills

Even though it's just practice and the defense isn't allowed to hit the quarterback, the Broncos head coach likes to see his QB make plays

4 hours ago

John Elway Broncos GM...

Will Petersen

John Elway admits his biggest mistake as Denver Broncos GM

"That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days was not taking Josh (Allen)," Former Broncos GM John Elway said on "Pardon My Take"

5 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix Broncos QB...

Cecil Lammey

Is this the final week of the three-man quarterback battle?

Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix and Zach Wilson have all gotten first-team reps in training camp, but is that process about to get consolidated?

11 hours ago

Broncos throwback uniforms...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos throwback uniform will be on sale very soon

The Broncos are going to celebrate “Throwback Day” on Saturday, Aug, 3 with the release of 1977 uniform and merchandise

20 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix is being bold, while Jarrett Stidham is playing it safe

The Broncos rookie quarterback is letting it fly, while the veteran he is competing with is taking the safe approach during training camp

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton joins Kenny Chesney on stage Saturday in Denver

Sean Payton joined his longtime pal Kenny Chesney on stage at Empower Field at Mile High late Saturday night.

2 days ago

Broncos barely have a top-30 receiver in new Madden rankings