Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

The ‘football I.Q.’ of Troy Franklin has caught Sean Payton’s eyes

Jul 24, 2024, 9:49 PM | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 5:13 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Troy Franklin heard it from pass-game coordinator John Morton on Wednesday.

With no fans on hand for the acclimation practice, Morton’s invective rattled around and echoed off the berm on the west side of the Denver Broncos practice fields. And much of it was directed toward the fourth-round pick.

“He stays on most of them. He stays on most of them. He coaches them hard, he coaches them with love because he sees what they have,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “It’s Troy today, but he’s an equal opportunity –“

“Scolder?” offered one reporter.

“Yeah, but he’s teaching all the time,” Payton replied. “I’ve been with him a long time, and I like hearing it. I like hearing it from a coach with passion because I think the players do as well. It’s when it gets quiet and no one’s talking to you is when you have to begin to worry.”

Troy Franklin (Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

Where the wide receivers caught passes across the middle of the field, Morton was there, with wide-receivers coach Keary Colbert guiding on the outside.

It’s a lot for the receivers. And it could be a lot for Troy Franklin. But Payton believes that the former — and current — target of quarterback Bo Nix is ready for what gets tossed at him in the meeting rooms, on the field and beyond.

“I do feel good football I.Q. with that player, and that’s encouraging,” Payton said. “He’s continuing to get stronger.”

And at 6-foot-2, he has length and size.

“It’s a big group, if you haven’t noticed, if you really look across the board,” Payton said. “That’s kind of preferred. The ones that aren’t really big have a unique skill set. They stop fast, they accelerate. [Phillip] Dorsett, Michael] Bandy. There are a few of those players, even [Marvin] Mims.

“But when you start looking at the group in general, man, I like the size.”

And whether it’s being big enough to reach out for an off-target pass or big in mental fortitude to take some vocal teaching, Franklin’s progress is worth monitoring as the summer progresses.

Training Camp 2024

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Marvin Mims Jr.: New kickoffs are going to be ‘hidden gems’ for Broncos

Marvin Mims Jr. should have more shots for big plays -- not just on offense, but on special teams with the massive overhaul of kickoffs.

4 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Javonte Williams was ‘real sharp’ as camp begins — thanks to shedding weight

Javonte Williams looked quicker and more fluid Wednesday than at any point since he suffered a horrific knee injury during the 2022 season.

14 hours ago

Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

Quinn Meinerz signing another sign of O-line’s prime spot in Payton’s place

Some teams wouldn't have been as quick to give Quinn Meinerz a $20-million-per-year deal, but in Sean Payton's world, the O-line can cash in.

1 day ago

Randy Gregory...

Andrew Mason

Randy Gregory, now with Bucs, fails to report for training camp

Weeks after filing a lawsuit against the NFL, Randy Gregory did not report to training camp with Tampa Bay.

1 day ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Broncos to start training camp with three-QB rotation

Despite struggling during offseason work, Zach Wilson remains in the mix, as Sean Payton said it will be a three-QB battle as camp begins.

2 days ago

Broncos offensive line...

Andrew Mason

A hidden reason why the Broncos offensive line is now a strength

Long a weak spot, the Broncos offensive line became a strength last year -- and teaching philosophy is a huge reason why.

2 days ago

The ‘football I.Q.’ of Troy Franklin has caught Sean Payton’s eyes