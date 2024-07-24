The benches cleared between the Rockies and Red Sox at Coors

The Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox are playing an afternoon affair today at Coors Field.

And in an 8-2 game in the fourth inning, things got a little spicy between the two teams. The benches cleared after a lazy fly ball to centerfield from Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire for the third out of the inning.

It’s unclear immediately what happened because the main camera angle was showing the out being made, but it looks like Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill and McGuire had words. Colorado catcher Jacob Stallings was involved as well.

The bullpens quickly emptied as well, but it doesn’t appear any punches were thrown. Here’s two different videos of the incident, with the first showing the out and the second a little longer when things settled down.

Benches clear between the Rockies and the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/83bGjaUsiO — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) July 24, 2024

Benches clear between the Red Sox and Rockies in Denver. pic.twitter.com/HGeR7Y7SY0 — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2024

Ultimately, it looks like much ado about nothing. Quantrill probably talked a little smack to McGuire with the Rockies up 8-2, and he took exception to it. According to the official box score, no one was ejected from the game.

And it’s not like Colorado and Boston have some great baseball rivalry, but they did meet in the 2007 World Series. The Red Sox swept the Rockies in four games.

Currently, Colorado is up 13-2 in the fifth inning, so it’s a beatdown at 20th and Blake. They’ll actually win the series with Boston, barring a historic collapse.

The benches clearing in baseball is rare, but it does happen. This one won’t be called a brawl, though, because it was rather tame in the grand scheme of how these things can go.