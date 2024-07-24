Kris Bryant goes hitless but makes great catch in return

DENVER — In his first major-league game since June 2, Kris Bryant made his biggest impression in the field.

At the plate, Bryant struggled.

The Rockies’ maligned and oft-injured slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return from his latest stint on the injured list, a 43-game stretch that saw him deal with a rib contusion and an oblique strain, the latest injuries to accumulate for the 32-year-old.

But lining up in right field, Bryant quickly hit full speed, recording the Rockies’ best defensive play of the night in what would be a 6-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

It came in the top of the first inning, with a leadoff runner on first base. Boston’s Rob Refsnyder lined a shot to the right-field corner. However, Bryant had it tracked well. He quickly hit full speed to the right-field corner, reached out and made a lunging catch to prevent what could have been at least a double.

Unfortunately for the Rockies, matters turned faster than milk left atop a space heater. Two batters later, Rafael Devers delivered an RBI double, and Tyler O’Neill crushed his first of two home runs to put the Rockies in a 3-0 hole before they came to bat.

Just seven Colorado batters reached base against Boston starter Cooper Criswell, who threw seven shutout innings before the bullpen took over.

Criswell induced double plays from Elias Díaz, Brenton Doyle and Brendan Rodgers, squelching any hopes of a Colorado comeback. It was a humbling comedown after a thrilling 9-8 extra-innings win Monday night to open the series in front of a crowd that appeared to have more members of Red Sox Nation than Rockies rooters.

KRIS BRYANT AND HIS PLATE APPERANCES

At the plate, Kris Bryant was a performance that encapsulated the desultory, smoky night.

Batting fifth, Bryant opened the night by striking out twice. He subsequently walked in the bottom of the seventh and grounded out to end the game.

This was the 25th game this year for Bryant. He has yet to play in more than half of the games in any of his Rockies seasons. To do so this year, he must play in 56 of the remaining 60 games — a tall task for a player who has as many stints on the injured list as home runs this year — two apiece.

The Rockies will go for the series Wednesday in an afternoon homestand finale at Coors Field.