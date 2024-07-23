Former Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson has another new team

Former Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson has once again found a new team.

A little less than a month after being shipped from Denver to Charlotte, along with three second-round draft picks, Jackson and the Hornets are parting ways.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson is landing with a contender in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN Sources: Veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets — plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers. pic.twitter.com/uWaWGdB5Dk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2024

It makes sense for Jackson to get out of Charlotte and head to Philadelphia. He’s almost at the end of his career, and the Hornets won’t be competing to make a deep playoff run in the near future. With the 76ers, the expectation is they can challenge Boston for a spot in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets have since added Russell Westbrook to their roster, and he’ll likely backup Jamal Murray off the bench, taking Jackson’s old role.

Jackson, who’s from Colorado, had been with the Nuggets for parts of the last two years. He joined them during the 2023 season, when they went on to win their first NBA title, but Jackson didn’t have much of a role off the bench in the playoffs.

In 2024, after the departure of Bruce Brown, Jackson became the primary backup point guard behind Murray. Jackson played all 82 regular season games, including 23 starts when Murray was hurt. He averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.8 assists.

In 12 playoffs games, Jackson averaged only 9.8 minutes per contest, scoring just 3.5 points per game and one assist. Head coach Michael Malone severely shortened his bench minutes during the postseason, and Jackson didn’t contribute much.

Now, we’ll see if Jackson can crack Philadelphia’s rotation this season. He’ll be missed in Denver, but it felt like it was time for a change. The Nuggets have high hopes for the former MVP Westbrook.