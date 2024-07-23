Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Former Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson has another new team

Jul 23, 2024, 4:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson has once again found a new team.

A little less than a month after being shipped from Denver to Charlotte, along with three second-round draft picks, Jackson and the Hornets are parting ways.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson is landing with a contender in the Eastern Conference.

It makes sense for Jackson to get out of Charlotte and head to Philadelphia. He’s almost at the end of his career, and the Hornets won’t be competing to make a deep playoff run in the near future. With the 76ers, the expectation is they can challenge Boston for a spot in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets have since added Russell Westbrook to their roster, and he’ll likely backup Jamal Murray off the bench, taking Jackson’s old role.

Jackson, who’s from Colorado, had been with the Nuggets for parts of the last two years. He joined them during the 2023 season, when they went on to win their first NBA title, but Jackson didn’t have much of a role off the bench in the playoffs.

In 2024, after the departure of Bruce Brown, Jackson became the primary backup point guard behind Murray. Jackson played all 82 regular season games, including 23 starts when Murray was hurt. He averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.8 assists.

In 12 playoffs games, Jackson averaged only 9.8 minutes per contest, scoring just 3.5 points per game and one assist. Head coach Michael Malone severely shortened his bench minutes during the postseason, and Jackson didn’t contribute much.

Now, we’ll see if Jackson can crack Philadelphia’s rotation this season. He’ll be missed in Denver, but it felt like it was time for a change. The Nuggets have high hopes for the former MVP Westbrook.

Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Denver Christian Braun...

Will Petersen

First calls for Russell Westbrook to start in Denver have begun

Paul Pierce shared an interesting thought as he wants to see Russell Westbrook start in Denver, pushing Jamal Murray to shooting guard

4 days ago

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Westbrook traded, expected to be cut and sign with Nuggets

With heavy suggestion from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will add former MVP Russell Westbrook

5 days ago

Michael Malone Nuggets NBA Power Rankings...

Will Petersen

Nuggets have a significant fall in post-free agency Power Rankings

The Nuggets have taken a significant tumble in ESPN's latest Power Rankings, going from No. 2 in the NBA on June 17 to No. 7 on July 17

5 days ago

Hall of famer Peyton Manning and son Marshall are seen in attendance during Game Five of the 2023 N...

Jake Shapiro

Two Denver icons among ESPN’s top 100 pro athletes of the 2000s

Peyton Manning and Nikola Jokic, two athletes whose legend will forever echo the Mile High City with a lasting impact of greatness

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of Serbia...

Jake Shapiro

Steph Curry and USA smack Jokic’s Serbia in Olympics preview

The Americans pummeled the Serbians in Nikola Jokic and crew's final exhibition game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

6 days ago

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets are the frontrunners to get Westbrook but there’s a catch

The Denver Nuggets are the favorites to get Russell Westbrook this summer but the long-rumored move is being held up

7 days ago

Former Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson has another new team