Sean Payton doesn’t have time for media narratives about Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was in an interesting mood on Tuesday at his press conference to start the 2024 season.

Payton was a bit surly, short at times and certainly didn’t want to reveal much information on his QB competition entering training camp.

But perhaps Payton’s best answer came when he was asked about the low expectations for the Broncos in 2024. Las Vegas has set their win total at over / under 5.5 games, and Denver’s roster has been called the worst in the NFL.

Payton said he doesn’t have time to worry about those things, and talked about the Saints making the NFC Championship Game in 2006 when many folks didn’t expect much out of them.

Sean Payton gives a 🔥 answer on the low expectations for the Broncos this season. pic.twitter.com/lOQuNkDt5v — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) July 23, 2024

“I don’t have time to spend on that. Nor do I wish to spend time on it. I understand they have a job to do and where we’re selected, none of that means anything,” Payton said.

Payton is indeed right. That’s why they play the games, and even if many experts aren’t expecting much out of the Broncos this season, he says they’re doing that to fill air time.

“It’s stuff to talk about when the media cycle is quiet. We’ll get ready to play and we expect to compete and we expect to win,” Payton said.

If Payton can win with rookie QB Box Nix, journeyman Jarrett Stidham, or reclamation project Zach Wilson, he’ll be in the running for NFL Coach of the Year. And if he doesn’t win, then he’s got a built in excuse that he doesn’t yet have the guy at the most important position in sports.

The Sean Payton Broncos might not be very good, but they won’t be boring. Especially when the head coach is giving great soundbites like this one.