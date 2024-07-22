Fresh off his new deal, Quinn Meinerz wants Broncos to run the ball

The Denver Broncos gave offensive guard Quinn Meinerz a massive new contract last week.

And on Monday, Meinerz made it official. He put pen to paper on the $80 million extension, and looked good doing it.

The Broncos now have one of the most expensive offensive lines in football, and they’ll be expected to keep rookie QB Bo Nix upright whenever he gets his shot to start.

And while Meinerz is certainly focused on that, he also made an interesting comment to the team’s website about what he wants to see Denver do in 2024. He’s focused on running the rock.

The full interview is worth watching, but what Meinerz says at 2:09 really stands out.

"I couldn't be more excited to be here long-term."@QMeinerz reacts to signing his contract extension ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VIWVtoeZHn — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 22, 2024

“30 carries a game,” Meinerz says with a big laugh. “That would be great.”

The Broncos ran the ball 451 times last year, or 26.5 times per game. However, 80 of those attempts were credited to QB Russell Wilson, so the running backs ran the ball 21.8 times per contest.

Meinerz would like to see that go up.

“I mean we want this pressure as offensive lineman. We know that this team goes as far as us on the offensive line,” Meinerz said. “We know what our job is, and that’s running the football really well and protecting as well as we can.”

Meinerz went on to say he’s excited to be playing next to right tackle Mike McGlinchey the next handful of years.

We’ll see how many running plays Sean Payton ultimately calls this year, but if it’s up to Quinn Meinerz, it will be a lot.