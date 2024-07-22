ESPN’s outlook for the Broncos over the next three years is bleak

The next three years for the Denver Broncos will hopefully include a playoff berth.

At least, that’s the goal.

Denver hasn’t made the postseason since 2015, when they went on to win Super Bowl 50. 2016 was the last time the Broncos had a winning record.

Fans are ready to win, and they’re ready to win now. However, with another rookie QB in the fold, it could be a little bit of time. Yes, Bo Nix will be given a chance, but by 2026 Broncos Country expects he’ll have played some meaningful football in January.

That’s why ESPN’s “Future Power Rankings” that dropped on Monday were a bit concerning. This is projecting the outlook for every NFL team over the next three years, and they have the Broncos at No. 27 in the league. Only the Cardinals, Giants, Panthers, Saints and Raiders ranked lower on the list.

Denver’s “overall roster” checked in 31st, while coaching led by Sean Payton was their highest mark at 16th. Quarterback came in at 23rd and the front office was ranked 28th.

“This all hinges on Nix. I’m sold on his upside, but there will be questions about whether he can become a top-10 passer in the NFL by playing within the structure of Payton’s offense — and with this group of playmakers,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick wrote. “I don’t think the Broncos are good enough on the perimeter yet, but it is up to the front office to provide Nix with more help. This is one of many reasons Denver is 27th in our rankings.”

Those are fair questions from Riddick. Even if Nix develops, is there enough talent around him? Is GM George Paton the guy for the job to do that? And how much can Payton help if Nix doesn’t have playmakers to work with?

We’ll all be watching over the next three years, and eventually get those answers.

