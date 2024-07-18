CBS proposes Broncos as part of Aiyuk trade in a three-team deal

The Denver Broncos probably won’t land disgruntled 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the coming weeks.

Aiyuk has asked for a trade out of San Francisco, but that’s mostly because he’s looking for a new contract. The talented young wideout could demand an extension worth $100 million or more from his new team, and that’s likely something the Broncos aren’t looking to dish out.

They’ve given huge money to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick over the last five seasons, and it hasn’t exactly worked out. Paying Quinn Meinerz shows they’re focused on providing rookie QB Bo Nix a solid offensive line, and building from the inside out. By one metric, it’s the most expensive unit in football.

Regardless, Aiyuk could still be moved, and CBS Sports has the Broncos playing a role. In fact, Cody Benjamin has them involved in a three-team deal. Denver would move Sutton, but gain a third-round pick and tight end Donald Parham Jr. from the Chargers.

Los Angeles would end up with Aiyuk, while the 49ers get Sutton and a second-round pick from the Chargers.

“Let’s get funky, eh? Denver is in a bit of a contract bind of its own, with Sutton contemplating a training-camp holdout as he seeks a pay raise entering Year 7. While Sean Payton may not prefer to part with his club’s most accomplished wideout, he could also use more resources for the long-term build around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Parham, 26, is an odd man out in L.A. after the Chargers added both Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst,” Benjamin writes.

The Broncos do need another tight end. Greg Dulcich can’t stay healthy, Lucas Krull remains a mystery and Adam Trautman doesn’t look like a No. 1 option. Last year with the Chargers, Parham caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns. It’s not massive production, but it’s not nothing, either.

“San Francisco, meanwhile, would essentially be renting a proven downfield starter in Sutton while also recouping a second-rounder by shipping Aiyuk to the Chargers,” Benjamin concludes.

Losing Sutton would hurt, but that feels like writing on the wall. He skipped OTAs this offseason, and it’s still unclear if he’ll be at training camp. Sutton wants more guaranteed money and Denver seems reluctant to budge.

Is this proposed trade fantasy football, or could something be in the works? We’ll likely find out sooner rather than later, when Aiyuk’s fate with the 49ers is decided.