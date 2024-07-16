Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

New list says Broncos head coach Sean Payton is top-5 in NFL

Jul 16, 2024, 1:54 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was in a much better mood this offseason than last.

That’s likely because QB Russell Wilson is gone, and Payton now gets to mold the Broncos into his vision. Rookie QB Bo Nix should be the guy sooner rather than later, and Payton’s legacy in Denver will largely be tied to whatever success that Nix does, or doesn’t, have.

And while Payton is one of just seven active head coaches with a Super Bowl ring, there’s been some debate on his ranking amongst his peers. USA Today published a list last month that said Payton was the 16th best head coach in the NFL. That turned some heads, given Payton guided the Saints to a championship in 2009. Folks were surprised he was that low.

Well one of the biggest sports media voices in the country dropped his own list on Tuesday, and it was much kinder to Payton. Colin Cowherd says Payton is a top-5 coach in the NFL, slotting him at No. 4 overall.

Here’s Cowherd’s full top-10.

The only three coaches better than Payton according to Cowherd are Andy Reid with the Chiefs, Sean McVay with the Rams and John Harbaugh with the Ravens. He did not have Jim Harbaugh as eligible, since he just returned to the NFL with the Chargers after a long stint at the University of Michigan.

Reid and McVay are both recent Super Bowl champions, Reid multiple times, and John Harbaugh has Baltimore as a contender virtually every year. It’s good company for Payton to keep.

And he did take the Broncos from 5-12 when he arrived to 8-9 in 2023. That was while his relationship with Wilson was dysfunctional, ultimately leading the QB to get benched then eventually cut.

If Payton is indeed a top-5 coach in the NFL, he’ll need to get the Broncos back to the playoffs sooner rather than later. Maybe not this year as he navigates the journey with Nix, but in 2025 no doubt.

We’ll see how it all plays out, but for now, a prominent voice in media still believes in Sean Payton.

Broncos

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos dish out an $80 million contract just days before camp

The Denver Broncos are rewarding Quinn Meinerz by making him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL via a new contract

1 hour ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Is Javonte Williams all the way back? At RB, questions abound

Javonte Williams struggled last year in his return from a horrific injury. Can he make it all the way back?

7 hours ago

Terrell Davis...

Will Petersen

Terrell Davis taken off plane in handcuffs in ‘humiliating’ incident

Broncos legend Terrell Davis was released after questioning, but is "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry" after the incident

1 day ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix has a superpower that will get him on the field quickly

Why will the Broncos rookie quarterback be able to succeed in his first year? Because he has a talent that sets him apart from the competition

2 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Is Marvin Mims Jr. in line for bigger things on returns?

Marvin Mims Jr. made the Pro Bowl on punt returns as a rookie ... but the NFL's rules changes on kickoffs could open open new horizons.

3 days ago

Peyton Manning Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Peyton Manning could be set to promote flag football at Olympics

Peyton Manning might be adding another role to his work at the Summer Olympics in Paris -- promoting flag football.

4 days ago

New list says Broncos head coach Sean Payton is top-5 in NFL