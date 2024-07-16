Close
MLB

Disastrous Home Run Derby anthem sung by Coloradan

Jul 15, 2024, 6:47 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Being the Home Run Derby anthem singer is quite an honor.

And based on her CV, Ingrid Andress, who grew up in Highlands Ranch, seemed qualified for the task. A four-time Grammy nominee, the 32-year-old singer and Rock Canyon H.S. alumnus has hit the Billboard Hot 100 on multiple occasions. She’s headlined multiple tours.

But when the spotlight shone on her Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the result was disastrous. Her rendition of the anthem to open the Home Run Derby yielded one minute and 42 seconds of painful listening.

Andress missed as many notes as a typical lineup misses pitches when going against National League starter Paul Skenes.

By the time it was over, social-media was awash in comparisons to some of the more infamous sporting-event renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner. “Roseanne Barr” and “Fergie” were among the topics trending on the social-media platform formerly and more commonly known as Twitter.

The actual All-Star Game takes place Tuesday night. Ryan McMahon will be the only Rockies representative in the game; he’ll make his first ASG appearance.

But even if McMahon becomes the second-straight Rockies standout to earn MVP honors in the Midsummer Classic, he will will come in second place on the list of Coloradans with notable performances during the festivities. That’s because Ingrid Andress turned in a Home Run Derby anthem for the ages — for all the wrong reasons.

