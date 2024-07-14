Close
ROCKIES

Rockies set franchise record for most home runs in 3-game series

Jul 14, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Michael Toglia...

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Colorado Rockies didn’t need the home-run-friendly environment of Coors Field to set a new standard in dingers during their weekend series at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

Over the course of the the 3-game series, Rockies sluggers blasted 12 home runs — including 6, with Michael Toglia contributing half of them — during Sunday’s 8-5 win.

Ezequiel Tovar contributed two home run, while Brenton Doyle had a solo shot in the sixth inning, good for his 15th home run of the season.

It was the most home runs ever hit by the Rockies in a single 3-game series.

The Rockies had twice before erupted for a dozen home runs in a 3-game span. But neither of the eruptions corresponded perfectly with a 3-game series. One of the two spans came over 3 games of a 5-game series against the Montréal Expos in August 1999. The other covered 2 games of a 2000 series against Montréal and one against the Mets. Both of those came at Coors Field.

The 6 home runs Sunday were the most for the Rockies in a single game since Aug. 8, 2021, when they also hit a sextet of dingers in a 13-8 win over the Miami Marlins. The tally matched a franchise road record, last set on June 5, 2013 at Cincinnati.

The Rockies also became the third team this season to blast a dozen dingers in a 3-game stretch, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers (May 4-6) and the Cincinnati Reds (July 11-13). The Reds’ 3-game burst included 3 runs at the Rockies’ expense Thursday at Great American Ballpark in a game that saw Cincinnati cruise to an 8-1 romp.

MICHAEL TOGLIA HAD THE GAME OF HIS LIFE

In three consecutive at-bats from the fifth inning onward Sunday, Michael Toglia deposited pitches over the fence. As Rockies Communications pointed out on social media, this made Toglia the first switch hitter in Rockies history with a 3-home-run-game.

His first two home runs came from the right-handed batters box, with the final one coming left-handed.

Since being recalled back to MLB from AAA Albuquerque last month, Michael Toglia has an .864 OPS, with 12 home runs and a .230/.301/.563 line. But until Sunday, he’d endured a rough July, only saved by the 4 home runs he cranked out prior to Sunday; his July batting average heading into the Rockies’ final game before the All-Star break was just .167.

Toglia’s first home run — a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning — took Germán Márquez off the hook in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Márquez left with a 3-2 deficit, but the home-run explosion ensured that the veteran left his return after 4 innings with no decision.

