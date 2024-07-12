Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

RAMS

CSU’s Jay Norvell still doesn’t have any love for CU’s Coach Prime

Jul 12, 2024, 2:33 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Rocky Mountain Showdown got a little spicier last season when CSU head coach Jay Norvell made some controversial comments before the game.

Norvell said things on his radio show that CU head coach Deion Sanders didn’t like, and ultimately used as fuel before the game.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

That was clearly a shot at Coach Prime usually wearing a hat and sunglasses, even when he does interviews. Sanders responded by giving out sunglasses to troll Norvell. He also thought it was a shot at the way his mother raised him.

The Showdown lived up to the hype, an epic 2OT thriller that the Buffs eventually won 43-35. In the postgame handshakes, Norvell tried to tell Sanders the line wasn’t about his mother. Coach Prime said he didn’t believe him.

Well flash forward to this year, and the game will be in Fort Collins in mid-September. At Mountain West media days in Las Vegas, Norvell was asked about Sanders, and offered a bristly response.

“I don’t have any feelings for Deion Sanders, I really don’t,” Norvell said when asked if his relationship with Coach Prime has changed. “I don’t think about Deion Sanders unless you guys ask me a question about him. No, nothing’s changed.”

Rather than try for a fresh start in 2024, Jay Norvell isn’t backing down. You can’t blame him, and ultimately it’s good for the rivalry. There is supposed to be a little sports hate between the two schools.

“We get to get ‘em in our stadium this year. It should be a great atmosphere. People are excited about the game, we’re excited about the game. It should be an incredible night,” Norvell added.

This year’s version of the Rocky Mountain Showdown is slated for Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Rams

Colorado Buffaloes vs Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Rocky Mountain Showdown gets prime time and network in 2024

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was the seventh-most-watched college football game in the nation last fall and there should be fireworks in 2024

1 month ago

CSU Rams basketball...

Will Petersen

Brutal offensive half dooms CSU, Rams exit NCAA Tournament

A rough start doomed the No. 10 CSU Rams, as they scored just 11 points in the first half against No. 7 Texas and trailed 27-11 at the break

4 months ago

CSU Rams Nique Clifford...

Will Petersen

CSU Rams move on in NCAA Tournament with smothering defense

Battling in Dayton, Ohio, the CSU Rams never had to sweat in an easy 67-42 win; they held Virginia to just 14 points at halftime

4 months ago

Dallin Holker...

Cecil Lammey

A trio of players shined brightly for NFL scouts at CSU’s Pro Day

Even though there aren't the marquee names that have dotted the roster in recent years, a handful of Rams should hear their names called

4 months ago

Isaiah Stevens CSU Rams...

Will Petersen

CSU Rams men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament

Head coach Niko Medved leads the CSU Rams to the big dance for the second time in three years, but they'll have to survive the play-in game

4 months ago

Colorado State football...

James Merilatt

Joe Parker is out at CSU, as the Rams seek a new athletic director

Failures on the football field, across three different head coaches, ultimately cost the Colorado State AD his job after nearly nine years

5 months ago

CSU’s Jay Norvell still doesn’t have any love for CU’s Coach Prime