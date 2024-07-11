NFL reveals its Mount Rushmore for the Denver Broncos, is it right?

The Mount Rushmore debate is one of the most popular in sports, and it’s no different for the Denver Broncos.

One of the best franchises in NFL history, the Broncos have plenty of candidates to be in their top-four players to ever put on the uniform.

Well, the league officially revealed their Broncos Mount Rushmore on Thursday, and it’s hard to have any real beef with it. Still, fans may argue if they got the best four players in franchise history. The NFL went with John Elway, Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe and Von Miller.

Here’s the video the league released, along with five honorable mentions in Denver.

This lineup of legends in the @Broncos Mount Rushmore 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Nbzelg8WcH — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2024

Look, you can’t go wrong with any of these selections. Elway is clearly the best player in franchise history, and the QB won two Super Bowls in Denver. Davis and Sharpe were his teammates during those glory years in the late 1990s and put up phenomenal numbers at running back and tight end.

The Broncos don’t win Super Bowl 50 without Von Miller, who earned MVP that night after terrorizing Cam Newton and the Panthers. And it wasn’t just one game for Miller, who was a sack-machine during his more than a decade in Denver.

The honorable mentions were Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater, Randy Gradishar, Floyd Little and Peyton Manning. All of them had unbelievable careers in Denver. Manning’s was a little bit shorter, but he put up the greatest three-year offensive stretch in NFL history and then was the QB when the Broncos earned their third Lombardi Trophy.

Mount Rushmore discussions are always interesting, but it’s nearly impossible to take Elway, Davis, Sharpe or Miller off. They all won titles with the Broncos, and you can’t write the story of the team without them.

Did the NFL get it right? It’s a debate with no correct answer, but a fun one to have.