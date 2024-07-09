Jamal Murray has every right to be offended by the Nuggets

Things are getting a little dicey between Jamal Murray and the Nuggets. It was reported weeks ago that the team had offered the guard a contract extension. But at this point, it remains unsigned.

That begs one simple question: Why? Especially with Murray playing in the Olympics for Team Canada, putting his health at risk, the oft-injured guard is rolling the dice.

It seems like a big gamble, one that has raised eyebrows. It’s also led to speculation about what’s in the deal, with rumors flying that the Nuggets have included workout clauses in the contract due to concerns about Murray’s conditioning.

That might’ve rubbed The Blue Arrow the wrong way. And rightfully so, at least according to Mark Schlereth. The former NFL player went off on the Nuggets this morning during “Schlereth and Evans” on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

“If you’re Jamal Murray, do you feel slighted?” Schlereth asked his co-host, Mike Evans. “Do you feel unloved?”

Evans answered by pointing out that the Nuggets are reportedly offering Murray a four-year, $209 million contract extension. In his opinion, that’s a lot of love being shown. But Schlereth disagreed.

“No, that’s not how it works,” the three-time Super Bowl champion responded.

Why?

“There are provisions in it,” Schlereth explained. “They’re basically saying (Jamal) is unprofessional.”

He goes on to point out everything that Murray has done for the team. He hit two game-winning shots in the playoffs this season to beat the Lakers. He was pivotal in the playoffs last year, when the Nuggets made their title run. And he was pivotal in the bubble, when Denver reached the Western Conference Finals.

“They’re basically saying they have to put in babysitting clauses,” Schlereth continued. “(Murray) isn’t Kyler Murray. (He) didn’t earn babysitting clauses.”

Quite the contrary.

“(He) earned a world championship in a town that struggled to win for 40 years,” the former NFL offensive linemen added. “(He) was the second-most important person on that court.”

That alone should get Murray the benefit of the doubt, according to Schlereth.

“And now (the Nuggets) want to put babysitting clauses in (his) contract?” he concluded. “I’d be pissed.”

