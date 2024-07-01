Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche have three of four trade deadline acquisitions leave town

Jul 1, 2024, 12:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche made four deals at the NHL trade deadline this past season.

Three of those four players have now left town.

Brandon Duhaime, Yakov Trenin and Sean Walker all departed in free agency on Monday, leaving Casey Mittelstadt as the lone deadline acquisition to re-sign with the Avs. That deal got done last week.

Losing Duhaime and Trenin hurts the Avalanche’s depth on the fourth-line, while Walker was regarded as a solid top-4 NHL defenseman.

Duhaime is reportedly headed to Washington, Trenin to Minnesota and Walker to Carolina.

Some reports say Walker is going to get around $5 million per season from Carolina, so clearly too rich for the Avalanche as they navigate a tricky cap situation headlined by the uncertainty with Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog.

Trenin earning $1 million more than Jonathan Drouin is also a surprise, so Colorado did well to bring the forward back for $2.5 million on Monday morning. Duhaime would’ve been a nice depth piece to retain, but clearly he was looking for a new challenge.

In the playoffs, the three players combined for just two points. Trenin and Duhaime had one each, while Walker had zero. Postseason production is why they were brought in, and the three failed to deliver for the most part.

Now, as free agency rolls on, Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland will be hunting new depth pieces. That’s the life of a team pursuing a title each year.

Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin Avs...

Will Petersen

Reports: Avs get a deal done to bring key forward back to Colorado

The Avs locked up center Casey Mittelstadt last week, and now Jonathan Drouin comes back for another year on a $2.5 million deal

2 hours ago

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon, Nikola Jokic make history with same city MVPs

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic joined Wayne Gretzky and Magic Johnson as NHL and NBA MVPs to come from the same city in the same year

4 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Hart Trophy...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon cleans up at NHL Awards, wins first Hart Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon bested Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the Hart Trophy, proving his season was the best

4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup...

Will Petersen

Two years ago today, the Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup

June 26, 2022 will forever be a special day in Colorado history, as the Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in a Stanley Cup clinching Game 6

5 days ago

Casey Mittelstadt Avalanche offseason...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche make one of their first big moves of the offseason

The Avalanche announced they've re-signed center Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract, reportedly worth $5.75 million a year

6 days ago

Andrew Cogliano...

Will Petersen

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano retires, but staying with team

The 17-year NHL veteran Andrew Cogliano announced his retirement on Friday morning, but will immediately join the Avalanche's front office

10 days ago

Avalanche have three of four trade deadline acquisitions leave town