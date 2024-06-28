Close
NUGGETS

Report: Nuggets have interest in Warriors guard Klay Thompson

Jun 28, 2024, 9:49 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Could the Denver Nuggets look to Warriors guard Klay Thompson to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

KCP isn’t gone yet, but after reports surfaced on Thursday he’s going to decline his player option with the Nuggets, he’ll have plenty of suitors on the free-agent market.

And while Denver GM Calvin Booth has suggested Christian Braun could become the Nuggets starting two-guard, the team might have other plans. They could include adding a four-time NBA champion.

According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of “The Athletic,” Denver is legitimately interested in pursuing Thompson.

“If the Nuggets lose free-agent-to-be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has decided to decline his player option and enter the market, a league source said Denver has pegged Thompson as a possible replacement,” Amick and Slater write. “There are a handful of other rival teams also in play for Thompson, depending on his price tag.”

The two NBA insiders add KCP could very well go to the Orlando Magic, an emerging contender in the East.

Thompson had a tough season in 2023-24, averaging 17.9 points per game, his lowest total since 2012-13. He also shot 38.7 percent from three, one of the lowest marks of his career. Thompson came off the bench in 14 Golden State games, a bit of a controversial decision from head coach Steve Kerr.

Still, Thompson has championship experience and would get a lot of open looks playing with Nikola Jokic. He’s not the defender that KCP is, but he knows what it takes to win it all and is reportedly looking for a fresh start.

It’s just a report for now, but this would be the splashiest free-agent signing the Nuggets have made in some time. Stay tuned.

